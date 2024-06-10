Maren Morris Comes Out as Bisexual in Pride Month Post

Maren Morris is putting the B in LGBTQIA+.

The music star came out as bisexual via Instagram on Sunday, June 9, as she shared photos from her latest concert.

“happy to be the B in LGBTQ+ happy pride 🌈,” Morris, 34, captioned a slideshow of photos from her RSVP Redux tour in Phoenix, Arizona, on Saturday, June 8. Some of the pics show the singer proudly waving a Pride flag.

Morris finalized her divorce from country singer Ryan Hurd in January, three months after filing. According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a Nashville judge ruled the exes were awarded an “absolute divorce” on the grounds of irreconcilable differences and upheld a property settlement agreement and a prenuptial agreement the former spouses had in place.

Hurd is also expected to pay Morris $2,100 in monthly child support for their son, Hayes, 4, though the couple will share custody.

Morris and Hurd were married for five years. They met in 2013 while cowriting the Tim McGraw song, “Last Turn Home.” They confirmed they were dating in 2015 and married in Nashville in 2018.

“We were paired together six years ago to write a song. We didn’t know each other and it just kind of grew from there, so music has always been really intertwined in our love for each other,” Morris exclusively told Us in 2019.

Following her divorce from Hurd, 37, Morris is now focusing on herself and celebrating being single.

“I feel like for so long, just being an artist and taking care of a lot of people on the road, you get so used to being the boss. I sort of lost sight of truly taking care of myself,” Morris, 33, told Us exclusively in February. “I feel like this is just a perfect moment for me to make that statement.”

Morris added that she’s focusing on a “true reclamation of my singlehood and learning how to truly enjoy my own company, and nurture that relationship with myself” in the wake of her divorce.

The “Girl” singer isn’t the only star to come out this Pride Month: AEW Bulk Bronson also shared that he is bisexual in a post via X on Monday, June 3.