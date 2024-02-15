Maren Morris is embracing the next phase of her life: singlehood.

“I feel like for so long, just being an artist and taking care of a lot of people on the road, you get so used to being the boss. I sort of lost sight of truly taking care of myself,” Morris, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively while promoting her partnership with Visible Wireless. “I feel like this is just a perfect moment for me to make that statement.”

Us confirmed in October 2023 that Morris had filed for divorce from ex-husband Ryan Hurd after five years of marriage. The exes reached a settlement on January 30, finalizing their divorce. (Morris and Hurd share one child together, a son named Hayes, 3.)

Morris told Us that she’s focusing on a “true reclamation of my singlehood and learning how to truly enjoy my own company, and nurture that relationship with myself” in the wake of her divorce.

Related: See Maren Morris’ Flirty Style Evolution: Photos She’s got it goin’ on! Maren Morris is one stylish gal. Through the years, the “My Church” singer has blessed Us with memorable red carpet style statements. In May 2023, Morris managed to pull of two trends with one look at the 34th annual GLAAD Media Awards in New York City. She turned heads in […]

To celebrate this new phase of her life, Morris released her cover of the “iconic” Billy Idol song “Dancing With Myself” on Thursday, February 15, as part of Visible Wireless’ Singles Awareness Day campaign.

“I feel like it’s such a fun song to sort of celebrate, not being single, but just owning yourself and not needing another entity to validate your existence,” Morris said, noting that her version of the tune is “a chill cover.”

“There’s something a little bit melancholy about this, but beautiful. Then if you heard it at the club, you’d want to dance to it,” Morris said about putting her own spin on the song. “I was like, if we could keep all of those elements, but slow it down a little bit and make it a little bit more vulnerable, that I feel like is where I’m at right now.”

Morris also filmed a music video for the song in Nashville’s Grimey’s New & Preloved Music, a record store.

“There’s something kind of bittersweet about dancing alone, but there’s also something empowering about that,” she continued. “I think it was maybe one of my favorite video experiences, just shooting the actual music video. … We had some High Fidelity vibes, and I just danced and ran up and down the vinyl aisles all day.”

Related: Maren Morris' Honest Quotes About Motherhood While Raising Son Hayes From C-sections to clapbacks! Maren Morris has been opening up about motherhood since giving birth to her and Ryan Hurd‘s son, Hayes, in March 2020. “Hayes Andrew Hurd,” the country singer wrote via Instagram when the infant arrived. “3/23/20.” The news came five months after the Texas native debuted her baby bump. “The irony is just […]

Clips from the music video were also featured in the Visible Wireless — the Verizon-owned, all-digital wireless carrier — ad for her Singles Awareness Day campaign.

“There’s just something so badass about reclaiming your personhood in that way. I think that that’s sort of what I was channeling when we were recording that day,” Morris told Us.“I feel like with this campaign with Visible and the video and this version of the song, it’s perfectly encapsulating where I’m at in my personal life right now.”