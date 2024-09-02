Brittany Cartwright Is In Her ‘Self Love Era’ Amid Jax Taylor Divorce

Amid her divorce from Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright is feeling the love — self-love, that is.

“POV: in my self love era 🥰,” Cartwright, 35, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, September 1. “I’ve always done everything on my own, so I’m not going to stop now 😜.”

Alongside the cheeky caption, Cartwright explained that she partnered with Bellesa to give out free sex toys. Cartwright was all smiles as she posed with various vibrators.

“10/10 recommend a toyfriend 😌,” she wrote alongside the snaps. “Sexual wellness is an essential part of self-love and every woman (and every single mom!) deserves to feel that.”

However, prioritizing her personal wellness seems to extend beyond her brand deal. While leaning into her self-care phase, Cartwright shared a pic via her Instagram Story wearing a robe and black sunglasses. “Spa day, yes pleaseeee!” she captioned the upload.

Her Instagram Story also revealed that she spent Saturday, August 31, catching up with pals over dinner at Los Angeles hotspot Craig’s. Her The Valley costar Janet Caperna was among the group.

The posts come several days after Us Weekly confirmed that Cartwright filed for divorce from Taylor, 45, after five years of marriage. In the docs obtained by Us, Cartwright listed January 24 as the pair’s date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split.

Cartwright requested that the court not grant spousal support to her nor Taylor. She’s also seeking primary legal and physical custody of their 3-year-old son, Cruz, with Taylor having visitation.

Cartwright broke her silence on the divorce during the Friday, August 30 episode of her and Taylor’s podcast, “When Reality Hits.” Cartwright explained that her decision to end her marriage with her The Valley costar “wasn’t made lightly or quickly.”

Related: Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s Ups and Downs Over the Years Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s love story wasn’t exactly a fairy tale leading to their 2024 divorce. Taylor met Cartwright in between seasons 3 and 4 of Vanderpump Rules in the spring of 2015. Fans watched Cartwright move to Los Angeles to be with Taylor during season 4 of the reality series. While she quickly […]

“It’s been a big week,” Cartwright said. “I unfortunately can’t speak to details since everything has been heavily documented on the show since we happen to be filming right now. You will see how everything plays out once the show airs, but I will say this: This season has been the most difficult season I have ever had to film.”

Cartwright noted that it’s taken her “many, many years to get to this point” where she decided to exit the “toxic relationship.” She added, “It’s been very difficult, but I’m stronger than ever … My motivation is my son, my Cruzie, who deserves a happy and healthy mommy.”

Cartwright joined Taylor on Vanderpump Rules season 4 in 2015. After working through Taylor’s infidelity, the pair tied the knot in 2019. Cartwright and Taylor left the show in 2020 and made their return to reality TV on the spinoff The Valley, which debuted earlier this year.

Cameras are currently rolling on season 2 of The Valley. Days before Cartwright filed for divorce, Taylor completed a 30-day treatment program for his mental health.