Jax Taylor is heading home after seeking in-patient treatment for his recent “mental health struggles.”

“Jax has spent the last 30 days in treatment and will be heading back home later this week,” a representative for Taylor said in a statement obtained by People on Monday, August 19. “It’s been an emotional month for him and he’s most looking forward to spending time with his son.”

According to TMZ, Taylor will also return to work filming season 2 of The Valley, which is currently in production.

Us Weekly has reached out to Taylor’s representatives for further comment.

Taylor, 45, entered a 30-day treatment program in late July amid his separation from wife Brittany Cartwright, with whom he shares son Cruz, 3.

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” a rep for Taylor told Us in a statement last month. “He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

“Working on getting better for you buddy, I love you. ❤️,” Taylor captioned an Instagram photo with Cruz on Wednesday, July 31.

Cartwright, 35, announced in February that she and Taylor were “taking time apart” from one another and that she had moved out of the couple’s marital home.

“So many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship. I just think it is important to be real and honest with you guys because we have shared so much of our life with you guys,” Cartwright shared on a February episode of the couple’s “When Reality Hits Home” podcast. “I don’t want it to seem like I am lying or anything like that. So I think it is important for me to say this.”

“Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about,” Cartwright added.

In April, Cartwright exclusively told Us that she felt she let various issues in her marriage slide over the years.

“I’ve forgiven [him] for things that I shouldn’t have over the past years, but I just have always loved him so much and stood by him no matter what,” Cartwright said. “I’m always taking up for him, always apologizing, always cleaning up messes, and after nine years, that can really wear on you. I think we go up and down. Even he goes up, up and down. In the beginning, he did not want me to leave, but I think now he’s kind of leaning into it a little bit more.”

On a May episode of “When Reality Hits Home,” Taylor said the couple had agreed they can see other people.

“We are both on the same page about dating other people. That is OK,” the Valley star explained. “We are both in agreement that this is OK. The most important thing, though, is our son.”

Taylor added, “Part of taking some time apart means exploring other people. All marriages are different but this is what is good for our marriage. This is something we talked about and we are on the same page. We have a couple of rules with it but this is what we are exploring.”