Jax Taylor has broken his silence after entering a mental health treatment program.

“Working on getting better for you buddy, I love you. ❤️,” Taylor, 45, captioned a Wednesday, July 31, Instagram photo with son Cruz, 3.

Us Weekly confirmed on Tuesday, July 30, that Taylor voluntarily decided to enter an in-patient treatment facility.

“Jax has always been candid about his mental health struggles, especially during the past few months on his podcast,” a rep for Taylor told Us in a statement. “He has made the decision to seek in-patient treatment. This is a particularly sensitive time for him and his family. They ask for privacy and respect until he is ready to speak more on this matter.”

Related: Celebrities Who Have Battled Mental Health Issues Demi Lovato, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jon Hamm, Carrie Fisher, and Ashley Judd are among the many celebrities who've admitted to struggling with depression, anxiety, or bipolar disorder

Taylor and wife Brittany Cartwright, who share Cruz, have been separated since February and are currently living in different houses. According to Cartwright, 35, Taylor had stopped prioritizing certain marital issues.

“I’ve forgiven [him] for things that I shouldn’t have over the past years, but I just have always loved him so much and stood by him no matter what,” Cartwright exclusively told Us in April. “I’m always taking up for him, always apologizing, always cleaning up messes, and after nine years, that can really wear on you. I think we go up and down. Even he goes up, up and down. In the beginning, he did not want me to leave, but I think now he’s kind of leaning into it a little bit more.”

While speaking with Us, Cartwright admitted that she wasn’t ready to file for divorce.

“I definitely think about it, but I’m just not there yet,” Cartwright told Us at the time. “You go back and forth. It’s so hard when you have a kid, so it’s like a lot of ups and downs. Some days I’m like, ‘Never coming back,’ and then other times I’m like, ‘We’ll see what happens.’ It’s all up in the air right now.”

Related: 'VPR' Alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor's Family Album With Son Cruz Vanderpump Rules alums Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor have been documenting their son Cruz’s milestones since welcoming him in April 2021. “I mean, just feeling them inside you is so amazing,” Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly about pregnancy in June 2023. “It’s the most incredible feeling in the world. Like, you’re growing a human being. […]

One month later, Taylor claimed during an episode of the pair’s “When Reality Hits” podcast that they are able to date other people amid the separation.

“I am not — I repeat not — dating anybody. I was seen out with someone and it was strictly lunch,” Taylor said, referring to his outing with Paige Woolen. “Obviously, Brittany and I are separated and have been for a long time. What we are going through right now is tough. Marriage is not easy.”

He added, “We are trying to figure out a lot of different things: therapy, separation and maybe, possibly, dating other people. We are trying to exhaust everything before we have to go down the divorce road — if that would be the case.”