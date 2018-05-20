It doesn’t take a ring to get the conversation started! Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor might not always see eye to eye, but when Us Weekly caught up with the reality stars on Saturday, May 19, the two revealed one thing they’ve already agreed on, if or when they ever decide to tie the knot.

Noting that Cartwright often posts photos that look like she’s wearing a diamond sparkler on her ring finger, the conversation of marriage quickly came up at the 3rd Annual World Dog Day in West Hollywood. Asked if he’d popped the question, Taylor told Us, “I have not,” adding, “I think she just likes to wear rings on all of her fingers.”

But that doesn’t mean they haven’t thought about where they’d like to get married should the occasion arise.

“Kentucky. 100 percent,” Cartwright told Us, which sparked banter between the two. “Apparently we’re doing it in Kentucky. No, no, I want to have it in Kentucky,” Taylor added before his longtime girlfriend chimed in, “That’s not a surprise!”

Earlier this month, Cartwright, 29, gushed over her beau in a heartfelt Twitter post despite his infidelity coming to light in the season 6 premiere of Pump Rules, when it was revealed he cheated on her with their former coworker Faith Stowers. The couple broke up in an episode later that season but ultimately got back together.

“It’s so crazy that three years ago I met Jax in Vegas. Never would I have imagined my life to be like it is today,” Cartwright wrote on May 7. “We def. have our ups& downs, but today we are happier than ever. I know people are skeptical & think I’m cray for sticking around but I know I did the right thing for me.”

