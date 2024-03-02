Vanderpump Rules alum Brittany Cartwright is getting cryptic amid her ups and downs with husband Jax Taylor.

Cartwright, 35, took to her Instagram Story on Friday, March 1, to repost an anonymous quote shared by account @undefeated.moms.

“If a woman holds the power to create life, she also holds the power to create the life she wants,” the quote read on a simple, blush-colored background.

Cartwright has not further addressed the meaning of sharing the cryptic message, which comes on the heels of her marital struggles with Taylor, 44.

“I think that we will have to address some rumors — just a little bit. I’m not going to go too hard on this because, you know, some people do deserve to have their privacy,” she said during an episode of the pair’s “When Reality Hits” podcast last month. “But I will say — marriage is hard and people go through ups and downs all the time and it’s completely normal. Sometimes people might need their space [and] sometimes they won’t.”

Days later, Cartwright revealed on another episode of the podcast that she moved into another house while she and Taylor “are taking time apart.”

“Marriages are very hard and I had a particularly rough year,” she said on Thursday, February 29. “Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health. I won’t get into too many details right now because this is still really hard to talk about.”

Taylor later claimed that Cartwright has since returned to their shared property.

“We’re together. We’re living in our home right now,” he told Page Six on Thursday, noting their dynamic is “fresh and new.” Taylor added, “It’s not evil or nastiness. It’s just two people that you now are hitting a 10-year mark in their marriage. We’re just spending some time apart and just trying to re-assess, you know, our situation. We have a child involved and we just wanna do what’s best for our kid.”

Cartwright and Taylor have been together since 2015. They wed in June 2019, nearly two years before welcoming son Cruz. Since welcoming Cruz, now 2, they had to work to prioritize their spark.

“In the beginning, whenever you first have a kid, it could be like everything is about the kid, so sometimes you put your relationship on the back burner,” Cartwright exclusively told Us Weekly in June 2023. “We’re really trying to work on that and I feel like we’ve gotten so much better, but especially when they’re [in the] newborn phase and all that, you just feel like, you know, everything is such a huge deal. So I feel like that could be tough at times, and I feel like all parents might go through the same thing.”