Ready for round two! Brittany Cartwright and husband Jax Taylor have “talked about” when they want to try for their second child.

“I’m definitely baby crazy already,” the Kentucky native, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly while promoting her partnership with Cupshe‘s BeMe: The Cupshe Birthday Collection. “I wanna spend this summer having fun and then I’m ready to try for No. 2.”

The Vanderpump Rules alums, who exchanged vows in 2019, welcomed son Cruz in April 2021. Cartwright confessed that she misses plenty of little things about being pregnant, especially the excitement that comes with expecting a baby.

“I mean, just feeling them inside you is so amazing,” she gushed. “It’s the most incredible feeling in the world. Like, you’re growing a human being. … I can’t even explain just how amazing that feeling is.”

She continued: “It’s absolutely incredible, and every single milestone while you’re pregnant, like, you just are so excited. You’re looking for the different sized fruit or the snack or whatever on your phone every week [to measure the baby’s size]. Like, all that is just so fun.”

The former Bravo star described her son as “the chillest baby ever,” but that doesn’t mean she and Taylor, 43, haven’t experienced their fair share of parenting challenges.

“In the beginning, whenever you first have a kid, it could be like everything is about the kid, so sometimes you put your relationship on the back burner,” Cartwright told Us. “We’re really trying to work on that and I feel like we’ve gotten so much better, but especially when they’re [in the] newborn phase and all that, you just feel like, you know, everything is such a huge deal. So I feel like that could be tough at times, and I feel like all parents might go through the same thing.”

Despite their ups and downs, Cartwright has loved watching her husband settle into his role as a dad. “He absolutely loves Cruz. … He’s just an amazing dad and he just tries so hard and does everything,” the reality TV personality raved. “It’s just an amazing side to see because I feel like everybody thought he was just this bad boy and, you know, he had this villain image for the longest time, but seeing him with his little 2-year-old son is just a completely different side [of him] and it’s amazing.”

When it comes to whether she thinks Taylor would want another little boy in the future, Cartwright told Us the Michigan native doesn’t have a preference. “We would love to have the experience [of] having a boy and a girl, so you get to do both things, whatever they enjoy,” she added. “But yeah, just whatever God gives us, we’ll be so happy for.”

Earlier this year, Cartwright and Taylor hosted a Toy Story-themed bash for their son’s 2nd birthday with former Pump Rules costars Lala Kent, Scheana Shay and Ariana Madix. In pics shared via social media in April, Cruz wore a Buzz Lightyear costume while his parents were dressed as Bo Peep and a Pizza Planet employee.

Kent, 32, and Shay, 38, each brought their respective daughters — Ocean and Summer, both 2 — to celebrate with Cruz. Kent’s little one was dressed as the Pixar franchise’s trademark three-eyed alien and Summer donned a Jessie costume.

With summer around the corner, Cartwright is looking forward to soaking up the sun with her family. Cupshe’s swimwear and cover-ups offer a wide range of sizes to fit every woman’s body — and to make them feel like their most confident selves.

“I made sure I was going through and picking things that would fit with me and maybe, like, other moms and people who have those same, um, feelings about their body as I do,” she told Us about the collection. “And these really just cut you in and, like, make you feel like you’re secure and I love that.”