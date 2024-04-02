Brittany Mahomes is giving fans a glimpse of where her romance with Patrick Mahomes all began.

Brittany, 28, shared a side-by-side comparison of a recent photo with her husband, also 28, and a photo of the pair as high school sweethearts via her Instagram Story on Monday, April 1. In the throwback pic, Brittany posed with her hands pinching Patrick’s cheeks. She smiled for the camera, showing off her braces, while Patrick kept a straight face.

The couple recreated the same pose in the current pic, matching in white T-shirts and denim. “Who knew 12 years later we would be where we are at!” Brittany wrote alongside the photos. “This life with you🥹💕 @patrickmahomes.”

The newer snap of the pair seemed to be taken during a family photo shoot with their children, 3-year-old daughter Sterling and 16-month-old son Bronze. Brittany shared a slideshow of pics from the shoot — which featured the family of four in coordinating outfits — via Instagram on Monday.

In one photo, Patrick cradled Sterling and Bronze in his arms while smiling proudly for the camera. The quarterback’s son held a tiny football with both hands.

Brittany and Patrick were friends while growing up in Texas before their relationship became romantic. The twosome continued dating while attending different colleges.

“He ended up going to Texas Tech, and that’s when it really hit me, ‘Oh s–t, he might go play professional football,'” she told Today in December 2020. “It was surreal to see him living his dream and seeing him grow as an athlete and as a man in general was just amazing.”

Patrick has been the starting QB for the Kansas City Chiefs, and Brittany has cheered him on every step of the way. The couple got engaged in September 2020, welcoming Sterling the following February. They tied the knot in March 2022, with Bronze arriving that November.

When the Chiefs took home their second consecutive Super Bowl trophy in February, Brittany gushed over her husband’s dedication to his sport.

“This season was a special one! This guy never stopped believing in his team … through the ups and downs and all the doubters, never once did he doubt this team,” she wrote via Instagram after the big game. “He is a true leader and a team player. He continued to ask himself what he could do better to lead this team to the Super Bowl. I saw so much behind the scenes that I will forever be in awe of you as a person and a football player! You, my guy, deserved this!!! I love you and am always and forever proud of you.”