The ‘Caitlin Clark Effect’ is showing no signs of slowing down.

Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, shared her support for Clark, 22, after the Indiana Fever rookie was pushed to the ground during a game against Chicago Sky on Saturday, June 1.

Brittany, 28, wrote on Instagram Stories on Sunday, June 2, “@caitlinclark22 keep doing your thing!! You’re a baller and it’s incredible to see what you’re doing for the game and women’s sports!!”

Brittany’s post had referenced the widespread attention the game attracted after Clark, 22, fell to the ground at the hands of an opponent during the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

Despite the controversy, the Indiana Fever secured a 71-70 victory.

Women’s basketball isn’t the only sport Brittany seemingly enjoys. She and Patrick, 28, visited Florida on May 4 to attend the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix.

The couple, who share two children, daughter Sterling, 3, and son Bronze, 17 months, were spotted at the event’s qualifiers before attending the American Express’ Carbone Beach party and then the race day itself.

Patrick has spoken of his wife’s naturally supportive nature, detailing it during the May 2 episode of the “Impaulsive” podcast.

“I think people don’t even realize how much she does,” Patrick said during the recording. “I mean, taking care of the day-to-day stuff and make it where I can focus on football and focus on my craft and everything like that.”

He continued, “[She’s] a Hall of Fame mom and a Hall of Fame wife, [which] makes it a lot easier. I mean, when you get to come home and your best friend’s there and you can just hang out, it makes you want to be there all the time and she pushes me to be great and she’s done a lot of great things herself.”

Brittany’s support of Clark, the No. 1 WNBA draft pick earlier this year, follows a string of celebrities who have expressed their admiration for the ground-breaking sports star.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis were seen with their two children, Wyatt and Dimitri, during a rare public appearance at the Los Angeles Sparks vs. Indiana Fever WNBA game on Friday, May 24.

The couple brought their children onto the court to meet Clark when daughter Wyatt, 10, was seen bursting into tears of joy, per social media footage. Moments later, Clark posed for a photo with the family of four.

On Saturday, May 25, Kutcher, 46, took to social media to congratulate Clark publicly. “Props @caitlinclark22 on W 1. Even Bigger props on being someone to look up to! Take your shot! #hawkeyes,” the actor wrote via Instagram.