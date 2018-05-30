Let the countdown begin! Brody Jenner’s mom, Linda Thompson, confirmed that the groom’s half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner were invited to his upcoming nuptials.

A fan asked Thompson whether the reality stars were offered a chance to attend Brody’s wedding. “Yes they were invited,” the actress, 68, replied in the comments section on Instagram Wednesday, May 30.

Jenner, 34, will wed Kaitlynn Carter this weekend in Bali. Some of the couple’s guests are already in the tropical location for a pre-wedding vacation. Meanwhile, Kendall and Kylie have been posting poolside photos and lip kit teaser videos on Instagram, respectively.

Speculation about whether Kendall, 22, and Kylie would attend has been rampant. However, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the sisters will not make it for the Hills alum’s big day: “It wasn’t in the cards for Kendall and Kylie to come as Kylie is a new mom and this is a more intimate affair [and it’s a] big ordeal to fly all the way to Bali for the celebration.” The 20-year-old reality star welcomed daughter Stormi with boyfriend Travis Scott in February.

The model and the Kylie Cosmetics founder may toast him later, though. The source says Brody and his bride will later have a second wedding celebration in Los Angeles.

Brody, Kendall and Kylie are three of Caitlyn Jenner’s six children. The Olympian also shares Burt, 39, and Cassandra, 37, with ex-wife Chrystie Crownover, and Brandon, 36, with Thompson. Kendall and Kylie are from her marriage to Kris Jenner. Multiple outlets report that the 68-year-old will not attend her son’s nuptials due to prior work commitments.

Brandon has already been spotted in Bali with his brother. Thompson also shared on Instagram that Burt is “on his way” to join the festivities.

