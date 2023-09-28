Brooke Hogan is clearing the air on why she was not present for her father Hulk Hogan’s recent wedding to Sky Daily.

“As we all experience this with our own families, the dynamics of a family unit continuously change over the years,” Brooke, 35, wrote via a lengthy Instagram statement on Monday, September 25. “With that being said, my family has experienced a LOT of change. With all of it happening in the public eye, I’ve had to learn how to best navigate those changes as they come, which has been difficult to say the least.”

She continued: “For my own journey to healing and happiness, I have chosen to create some distance between myself and my family, and am focusing on people and things that heal my heart and align with my own personal beliefs, goals, and values. I wish him well. ❤️.”

Brooke is the daughter of Hulk, 70, and Linda Hogan. Hulk and Linda, 64, were married from 1983 to 2009. In addition to Brooke, the exes share son Nick Hogan. Following their split, the retired wrestler — whose real name is Terry Bollea — moved on with Jennifer McDaniel, whom he wed in 2010. The twosome called it quits in 2021 after 11 years of marriage. Hulk began a romance with Daily, 45, shortly after his split from McDaniel, 49.

“Yo Maniacs just for the record, the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky, I am officially divorced,” he tweeted in February 2022. “Sorry I thought everyone already knew, love my Maniacs4Life.”

Hulk and Daily, who got engaged in July, tied the knot on Saturday, September 23, in a small ceremony in Clearwater, Florida. Hulk shared a video from the festivities via Instagram the following day.

“My new life starts now!” he captioned the montage, which showed him decked out in a classic tuxedo that he paired with a black headband. His bride, meanwhile, donned a strapless lace gown.

Nick, 33, was in attendance for the nuptials alongside Daily’s three young children from a previous relationship.

Brooke and Hulk have had a close bond as father and daughter over the years. Throughout the ups and downs in Hulk’s personal life, Brooke remained by his side, supporting him during his divorce from her mother. She also stood by him when his use of a racial slur stirred up controversy in 2015.

“He’s my dad, I love him, and the reason I’m standing by his side on this whole thing is because I know him, and it’s so easy for people to just — they need something to jump down people’s backs about,” Brooke told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “He’s an easy target.”