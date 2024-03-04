Brooklyn Peltz Beckham and his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, put on a steamy display just in time for his birthday.

Brooklyn, 25, cozied up with Nicola, 29, while leaving their hotel in Paris on Sunday, March 3. For their outing, Brooklyn wore a white button-down shirt and navy blue pants as Nicola stunned in a cropped fur coat and sheer lacy pants. Brooklyn wrapped his arm around Nicola’s lower back — and bum — while they took a stroll around the city. Nicola showed her love for her husband by resting her arm around his shoulders.

Their evening out came one day before Brooklyn’s birthday on Monday, March 4. To celebrate, Nicola shared a number of sweet snaps of the pair gazing into each other’s eyes while sharing an umbrella. Nicola wore a delicate design from mother-in-law Victoria Beckham’s collection, featuring a silky dress and lace embellished bodice.

“Happy birthday @brooklynpeltzbeckham i hope all your wishes come true i love you so so much 🤍,” she captioned the post. “You have the most beautiful heart and i’m so lucky to call you mine.” Brooklyn later shared the post via his Instagram Story alongside a heart emoji.

This is hardly the first sweet snap Nicola has shared for her man. On Valentine’s Day last month, she posted a pic of the duo wrapping their arms around each other and making out. “Happy valentine’s day my love 🩷 i fall more in love with you everyday 🩷,” she captioned the post.

Brooklyn, meanwhile, posted a photo of his wife to celebrate the romantic holiday. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the best Valentine I could ask for xx I will love you forever and ever ❤️❤️ thank you for being my valentines baby girl ❤️❤️,” he wrote.

The happy couple started dating in October 2019 and made their relationship Instagram official in January 2020. Less than a year into their relationship, Brooklyn got on one knee and popped the question. They later tied the knot in April 2022 during a star-studded ceremony in Palm Beach, Florida.

The twosome have since attended red carpet events together, enjoyed vacations and more. Brooklyn even has a handwritten tattoo that reads, “Our little bubble,” seemingly referencing his life with Nicola. (In November 2021 he told Hello! Magazine that he does not miss living in the U.K. because he and his wife “have our own little bubble together” together in Beverly Hills.)

After celebrating more than one year of marriage together, Brooklyn exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about his relationship in September 2023. “I think one of probably the most important things that you can do in your life is find that someone and don’t let ’em go,” he gushed. “I married my best friend, so it’s just easy, fun. She’s always there for me. I’m always there for her. We support each other more than anyone. She’s the best. We’re very happy. First year has been great.”