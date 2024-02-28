Nicola Peltz Beckham appears to be taking style notes from her mother-in-law, Victoria Beckham.

Peltz Beckham, 29, was spotted out in Paris on Tuesday, February 27, rocking the exact leather Dolce & Gabbana moto jacket Beckham, 49, wore two decades ago. The outerwear, which is available on the resale market for over $9,000, features a white, blue and black color block design with a button-adorned collar and zippered pockets throughout.

Nicola — who was photographed walking hand in hand with husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham, Victoria’s eldest son with husband David Beckham — paired the piece with straight-leg blue jeans and black platform boots. She accessorized with round sunglasses and a fuzzy black top handle bag. Brooklyn, 24, wore a bright red crew neck with light-wash jeans. He also wore shades for the occasion, completing his getup with a black baseball cap.

Victoria, meanwhile, first wore the jacket in May 2001. She was spotted in Manchester, England, at the time, teaming the garment with low-rise patchwork jeans and aviator sunglasses. Her hair was cut into a choppy bob and she carried a baby bottle, presumably for Brooklyn, who was born in March 1999. Victoria and David, 48, also share sons Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19, and daughter Harper, 12.

The Tuesday sighting wouldn’t be the first time Nicola paid tribute to Victoria.

In October 2023, Nicola took to Instagram to share a photo of herself rocking a Posh Spice T-shirt, which featured Victoria in her Spice Girls days. “Love this on u!!! 😂😂 kisses x,” Victoria wrote in the comments section.

Nicola’s subtle support for Victoria came amid feud speculation between the two. Nicola married Brooklyn in April 2022, and after their wedding, rumors swirled that Nicola and Victoria were on bad terms as the bride opted to wear a Valentino Haute Couture gown instead of her mother-in-law’s namesake brand. Initially, Nicola had plans to wear Victoria’s label on her big day, but the plans fell through.

“I was going to and I really wanted to, and then a few months down the line, [Victoria] realized that her atelier couldn’t do it, so then I had to pick another dress,” Nicola told Variety in August 2022. “She didn’t say you can’t wear it; I didn’t say I didn’t want to wear it. That’s where it started and then [people] ran with that.”

Most recently, Victoria gushed over Nicola in a February 16 video interview with Vogue.

“She’s so passionate about what she does. And her and Brooklyn make each other super happy, and that is wonderful to see as a mother,” she said. “All you want is for your kids to be happy, right?”