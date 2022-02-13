No groomzilla moments. Brooklyn Beckham has been happy to let Nicola Peltz take the lead on wedding planning, but he did give her one very specific demand for the reception.

“That’s the only thing you said in our wedding meetings. ‘Don’t do square plates!'” Peltz, 27, recalled in a Vogue interview alongside her fiancé on Friday, February 11.

Brooklyn, the 22-year-old son of David and Victoria Beckham, was making a heart-shaped pizza for his bride-to-be and the magazine when he explained that there are just a few specific pet peeves that he can’t ignore — such as square plates and big forks.

Round plates weren’t the only wedding detail revealed. The foodie couple was trying to choose a signature drink for their nuptials, and they narrowed down their options to an espresso martini, a lychee martini or an elderflower drink.

Brooklyn also revealed that he’ll wear a yarmulke for the ceremony as the Bates Motel alum explained that they’re planning a Jewish wedding.

Tradition will also be embraced as the bride and groom try not to see each other on the day of the wedding, which is expected to be sometime this summer.

“The Friday night [before the wedding], Brooklyn’s gonna stay with my dad and my brothers and then his dad and his brothers,” the New York native explained. “[They’re] gonna have like boys slumber party, and then I’m gonna stay with the girls. So from the Friday night dinner, we’re not going to see each other until we get married in the afternoon.”

Though they chose to follow the superstitious schedule (the myth claims it’s bad luck for the groom to see the bride on the big day before the wedding), they aren’t exactly looking forward to it. Peltz added, “We’ve been panicking about it, this one night apart.”

When they do finally lock eyes as she makes her way to the aisle, Brooklyn expects the waterworks to start. “I’m definitely going to cry. I’m not going to say the song she’s walking down [the aisle to], but when I hear the song, every time, I start to like [tear up],” he revealed, adding that they play the track in the car.

He might not be the only one in need of a tissue at the altar. When the London-born star popped the question, Peltz was crying for several minutes before she could accept his proposal.

“I proposed in the countryside in New York in Bedford. I filled [the gazebo] with a bunch of flowers — her favorite flower is peonies — a bunch of peonies flowers, candles, her favorite wine, come caviar,” Brooklyn recalled during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden of his proposal to his love earlier this month. “I had the ring up there it was hiding behind some flowers. It was an amazing view of this huge river.”

When Brooklyn finally popped the question, his partner burst into sobs. “I was like, Oh no!’ Then she didn’t answer me for another five minutes. She kept crying. It was a little bit nerve-wracking,” he said.

