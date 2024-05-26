Bruce Springsteen postponed four European tour dates citing “vocal issues.”

The “Born In The USA” singer, 74, called off a show on Friday, May 24, in Marseille, France at the last minute, and Springsteen’s doctors later determined “that Bruce should not perform for the next ten days,” an announcement shared on Sunday, May 26, revealed. He postponed a May 28 show in Prague and two June concerts in Milan.

“New dates for these shows will be announced shortly,” Springsteen’s team shared via Instagram. “Bruce is recuperating comfortably, and he and the E Street Band look forward to resuming their hugely successful European stadium tour on June 12 in Madrid at the magnificent Civitas Metropolitan.”

Prior to the postponement, Springsteen’s 2024 leg of his extensive world tour had been without incident. COVID-19 briefly took several members of his vaunted E Street Band off the touring roster in February of last year. Stevie Van Zandt, Springsteen’s wife Patti Scialfa and violinist Soozie Tyrell were all briefly sidelined with Stevie apologizing to fans on X.

Springsteen himself was forced to postpone a significant chunk of his U.S. tour dates to recover from peptic ulcer disease in late 2023. The painful ulcers hindered Springsteen’s ability to sing from his diaphragm and the rock and roll legend briefly worried that he’d never be able to perform again.

“My diaphragm was hurting so badly that when I went to make the effort to sing, it was killing me, you know?” a recovered Springsteen told SiriusXM’s E Street Radio. “So, I literally couldn’t sing at all, you know, and that lasted for two or three months, along with just a myriad of other painful problems.”

“You know, you’re thinking like, ‘Hey, am I gonna sing again?’ and you know, this is one of the things I love to do the best, the most, and right now I can’t do it,” he added. “You know, I can’t do it, and it took a while for the doctors to say, ‘Oh no. You’re gonna be OK.’ At first, nobody was quite saying that, which made me nervous.”

Springsteen said his doctors “straightened [him] out” and he was able to make up those dates earlier this year before beginning the European leg of his tour.

Springsteen’s team will honor the already-purchased tickets at the rescheduled shows, but anyone who wants a refund can seek them at their point of purchase.