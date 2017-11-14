Less than a week after saying Kevin Spacey’s career is “over,” Bryan Cranston reversed course and said Harvey Weinstein and the House of Cards star deserve a shot at redemption after their sexual misconduct scandals.

“It would take time, it would take a society to forgive them and it would take tremendous contrition on their part,” the Breaking Bad alum, 61, said in an interview with the BBC on Monday, November 13. “And a knowingness that they have a deeply rooted psychological and emotional problem and it takes years to mend that.”

Cranston went on to say that the actors could make a comeback “if they were to show us that they put the work in and are truly sorry and making amends and are not defending their actions but asking for forgiveness. … Then it would be up to us to determine, case by case, whether this person deserves a second chance.”

The Malcolm in the Middle alum said it would be wrong to push the film producer, 65, and the American Beauty actor, 58, away. “Let’s not do that,” he told BBC. “Let’s be bigger than that. Let’s leave it open for the few who can make it through that gauntlet of trouble and who have reclaimed their life and their dignity and their respect for others. Maybe it’s possible.”

Weinstein has been accused of misconduct by more than 80 women since The New York Times and The New Yorker published exposés in early October that detailed decades of alleged sexual harassment and assault. He “unequivocally denied” claims of “non-consensual sex” in a statement to Us Weekly at the time and briefly sought professional treatment at a facility in Arizona.

Spacey was first accused of misconduct by actor Anthony Rapp in late October. Eight current and former House of Cards employees later came forward to accuse the star of sexual harassment and assault. Spacey has only addressed Rapp’s claims, saying he did not remember the night of the alleged incident but apologized “for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior.” He is currently seeking treatment at the same clinic that Weinstein checked into last month.

