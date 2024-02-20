Bryce Hall has words for Billie Eilish after the singer seemingly threw shade at TikTokers during the 2024 People’s Choice Awards.

“I’m just going to address this clip of Billie Eilish being disgusted by TikTokers that were at the People’s Choice. I was one of them,” Hall, 24, said in a Monday, February 19, TikTok video. “First off, Billie Eilish, I’m so sorry that I didn’t acknowledge your greatness and bow down to you being another human being.”

Hall, who’s a well-known creator on the social media app, proceeded to bow on camera, saying, “Here, there it is.”

“And second, People’s Choice invited us personally. Everyone that attended People’s Choice and was sitting at those tables, we were invited by People’s Choice,” he explained. “So, hate on them.”

Related: The Best Red Carpet Fashion From the 2024 People’s Choice Awards Fan-favorite stars are rocking the red carpet at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards. Movie stars, filmmakers, TV personalities and influencers gave Us a fashion show at Santa Monica’s Barker Hanger on Sunday, February 18. There were billowing gowns, flirty frocks, stylish suits and some outfits you need to see to believe. In addition to fashion, […]

Hall concluded his video message by pretending to wipe a tear from his face, adding the “most sad thing” is that he was a big fan of the singer and loved listening to her music — which he won’t be doing again.

Eilish made headlines at the Sunday, February 18, awards show when she was filmed in a conversation with Kylie Minogue, appearing to say, “There’s so many TikTokers here.”

After she realized she was on camera, Eilish seemingly attempted to cover her mouth with her hand. Some social media viewers claimed that despite the effort, the Grammy winner could still be heard pointing out where the TikTokers were located and adding, “I don’t need it.” Both her and Minogue, 55, appeared to nod in agreement.

While it’s unclear who exactly Eilish was referring to, the annual event had several TikTok stars in attendance, including influencers like Tana Mongeau, Chris Olsen, Gigi Gorgeous, Alix Earle and James Charles.

Related: The Best Celebrity TikTok Accounts to Follow in 2024: Joe Jonas, More Kim Kardashian, Jack Black and Olivia Rodrigo are just a few of the celebrities who have the best TikTok accounts in the business. The social media app has become one of the most beloved platforms for A-listers, with stars sharing everything from no-makeup looks and cozy outfits to throwback stories, recipes and more. Joe Jonas […]

Eilish ultimately left the awards show with a new honor, winning TV Performance of the Year for her role on Swarm. She beat fellow nominees Adjoa Andoh, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Hamm, Matt Bomer, Meryl Streep, Steven Yeun and Storm Reid.

“That was so insane to see all those names and then mine and I’m here,” she said in her acceptance speech. “This is fan-voted, and I want to say how grateful and lucky and privileged I am for that. Thank you so much.”

Eilish also gave a sweet shout-out to the show’s creator, saying, “I just want to say thank you to Donald Glover for being my lifelong inspiration and making me the artist that I am today.”