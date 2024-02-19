Billie Eilish is over TikTok stars, apparently.

The “What Was I Made For?” songstress seemingly shaded some of the TikTokers in the room at the 2024 People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, February 18. While in a conversation with Kylie Minogue, Eilish was filmed saying something along the lines of: “There’s so many … TikTokers here.”

Once she realized she was being filmed, the Grammy winner attempted to cover up her mouth. Listeners can faintly hear her noting that there were some TikTok stars “over there,” while shaking her head and saying, “I don’t need it.” Both singers then appear to nod in agreement.

While the 2024 awards ceremony had its fair share of Hollywood A-Listers, actors and musicians, there were several TikTok stars in the building. Some influencers Eilish could have been referring to include Tana Mongeau, Chris Olsen, Gigi Gorgeous, Alix Earle and James Charles, among other smaller creators.

Billie Eilish at the 2024 #PCAs: “There’s some like… TikTokers here” pic.twitter.com/PhultTjxcy — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 19, 2024

Eilish’s conversation quickly went viral on TikTok, as users began to praise her for keeping it “so real.” The video also made its way to X, with one user posting, “Billie shading the plague of the internet makes me like her even more,” while another wrote: “There are actually some talented tiktokers but idk why they invite the bad ones lmaoo.”

Later on in the night, the “Ocean Eyes” singer won an award for TV Performance of the Year for her appearance in the Prime Video show Swarm, which premiered in March 2023.

Eilish won against fellow nominees Adjoa Andoh, Ayo Edebiri, Jon Hamm, Matt Bomer, Meryl Streep, Steven Yuen and Storm Reid.

“That was so insane to see all those names and then mine and I’m here. This is fan-voted, and I want to say how grateful and lucky and privileged I am for that. Thank you so much,” she said in her acceptance speech, while also giving a special shout-out to the show’s creator.”I just want to say thank you to Donald Glover for being my lifelong inspiration and making me the artist that I am today.”

Swarm served as Eilish’s first dip into the acting world, an opportunity that nearly passed her by thanks to some scheduling difficulties.

“I was on some management call, and I remember being told, ‘There’s this show, but it’s during a period of time where you’re not available. It’s a pass,”’ she told Variety about the first time she heard about the show. “I was like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa, what the f–k are you talking about? This is my dream!”’

The singer-songwriter was also nominated for Pop Artist of the Year during the 2024 awards show, which ultimately went to Taylor Swift.