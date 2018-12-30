BTS’ Jimin Releases First Solo Single, ‘Promise’: Listen

Christmas came a few days late for BTS fans, but they aren’t complaining — Jimin released his first solo track, “Promise,” on Sunday, December 30.

The member of the hugely successful Korean boy band took to the group’s official Twitter account to announce the song, which he wrote with bandmate RM.

“Everyone, you waited a while, right?” the 23-year-old tweeted, according to a translation by @learnkoreanpop. “Finally, I am revealing my self-composed song. It is s a song made for me, but it’s also a song made for you. Though this is my first time and a work of an amateur, I hope you enjoy listening [to this song]. Thank you Army for waiting.”

The song, produced by Slow Rabbit, a frequent BTS producer, features lyrics in both English and Korean.

Jimin, who joined BTS in 2013, has previously released collaborations with bandmember Jungkook. The pair covered Justin Bieber‘s “Mistletoe” in 2014, renaming it “Christmas Day,” and released a cover of Charlie Puth and Selena Gomez‘s “We Don’t Talk Anymore” in June 2017.

Fans melted down on Twitter over the new song, posting pictures of their pinkie fingers, as they made pinkie promises to the singer.

“I #PROMISE to be a better person a kind individual a loving friend a respectful daughter the best sister a supportive army as I am eversince. And I promise to love my self more way more than before. I promise to keep those thing’s I’ve promised,” one fan captioned a photo of her hand.

“Thank you so much Jimin for keeping your promise,” another wrote. “This song is soo beautiful.”

