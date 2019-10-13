Reality TV besties! Buddy Valastro praised his friendship with Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly on Saturday, October 12.

“We love Melissa and Joe,” the Cake Boss star, 42, told Us at New York City Wine and Food Festival’s Goldbelly Sweets ‘n Beats. “They’re great people. They’re our neighbors, we live on the same block. So, our kids are close together in age, and they play together.”

The Gorgas and the Valastros even took a combined family vacation to Disney World earlier this month. The Envy Boutique owner, 40, posted a photo of herself toasting Lisa Valastro, Buddy’s wife, with wine during a kid-free moment. “Moms in Disney,” she captioned the pic.

Buddy told Us that his family — which includes daughter Sofia, 16, and sons Buddy Jr., 15, Marco, 12, and Carlo, 8 — always plan an annual trip to Disney World. When Melissa and Joe, 40, heard about the trip they decided to come along.

“When I was finalizing the plans, coincidentally Melissa and Joe were having dinner at our house, and they’re like ‘you’re going to Disney World? We’re coming!'” Buddy told Us. “I’m like ‘Okay, you’re coming!’ So, we always like to take a different family friend every year because we get an amazing experience and there’s no place in the world like Disney World.”

The Bake You Rich star added that even the parents got in on the fun and rode rollercoasters on the trip.

“Listen, I am a big kid so I love it! I really love it and now all my kids are big enough where they go on everything so it’s a lot of fun,” he said.

In March, Buddy showcased his friendship the best way a celebrity baker can — with a cake. Melissa posted a picture of the cake Buddy made in honor of the release of her husband‘s memoir, The Gorga Guide to Success: Business, Marriage, and Life Lessons from a Real Estate Mogul. The cake was a replica of the entrepreneur’s book.

Melissa and Joe married in 2004. They share daughter Antonia, 13, and sons Gino, 11, and Joey, 8. In May, they shared with Us that their relationship is just as passionate 15 years later.

“We still are obsessed with each other. I mean, we still have sex more than the average,” Joe told Us. “I don’t think of her as my wife. I think of her as my girlfriend, and we just keep it real, and the key is as much sex as you can have. It keeps us together.”

With reporting by Diana Cooper

