In Memoriam

Burt Reynolds Dead: Kate Hudson, Reba McEntire and More Celebrities React

circa 1975: American actor Burt Reynolds. (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images) Getty Images

Celebrities sent their condolences and paid tribute to Burt Reynolds after Us Weekly broke the news of his death on Thursday, September 6.

Kate Hudson shared a beautiful throwback photo of herself, mom Goldie Hawn and Reynolds on Instagram. She captioned the shot with a broken heart emoji.

Reba McEntire, who costarred with Reynolds in 1993’s The Man From Left Field, tweeted: “My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds.”

“Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes,” Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted. “He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.”

“RIP to another legend,” Josh Gad wrote on Twitter. “Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss.”

Burt Reynolds, portrait, 1960s. (Photo by GAB Archive/Redferns) Getty Images

“Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds,” Steve Harvey captioned a photo of himself and the Dukes of Hazzard star on Twitter. “He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. honored the actor on Twitter as well: “’Stroker Ace was born to race’ Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP.”

Reynolds died at age 82 after going into cardiac arrest at a Florida hospital on Thursday, a source told Us. His family was there with him at the time.

The Oscar nominee’s legendary work included DeliveranceSmokey and the BanditBoogie NightsStriptease and The Longest Yard.

He was currently filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Another of his movies, titled Defining Moments, is set to be released in December.

See more celebrity reactions below:

