Celebrities sent their condolences and paid tribute to Burt Reynolds after Us Weekly broke the news of his death on Thursday, September 6.

Kate Hudson shared a beautiful throwback photo of herself, mom Goldie Hawn and Reynolds on Instagram. She captioned the shot with a broken heart emoji.

Reba McEntire, who costarred with Reynolds in 1993’s The Man From Left Field, tweeted: “My good friend has started a new journey. Rest in peace my friend. I’ll never forget the wonderful times we spent together. #BurtReynolds.”

“Burt Reynolds was one of my heroes,” Arnold Schwarzenegger tweeted. “He was a trailblazer. He showed the way to transition from being an athlete to being the highest paid actor, and he always inspired me. He also had a great sense of humor – check out his Tonight Show clips. My thoughts are with his family.”

“RIP to another legend,” Josh Gad wrote on Twitter. “Grew up with my parents, my brothers and a worn out VHS copy of Cannon Ball Run, watched Deliverance on my first date with my wife (don’t ask) & revisit Boogie Nights every few months to marvel at his performance. A very great loss.”

“Very sad to hearing about the passing of Burt Reynolds,” Steve Harvey captioned a photo of himself and the Dukes of Hazzard star on Twitter. “He was a great actor, a philanthropist and a pioneer of the cool mustache. Thank you, Burt. You will be missed.”

Dale Earnhardt Jr. honored the actor on Twitter as well: “’Stroker Ace was born to race’ Much respect to you Burt Reynolds. RIP.”

Reynolds died at age 82 after going into cardiac arrest at a Florida hospital on Thursday, a source told Us. His family was there with him at the time.

The Oscar nominee’s legendary work included Deliverance, Smokey and the Bandit, Boogie Nights, Striptease and The Longest Yard.

He was currently filming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Another of his movies, titled Defining Moments, is set to be released in December.

See more celebrity reactions below:

Sad to hear of the passing of legend, Burt Reynolds. — Elijah Wood (@elijahwood) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds & Clint Eastwood were fired from GUNSMOKE & RAWHIDE at the same time. Burt was told he couldn't act and Clint his neck was too skinny. In the parking lot, Burt said to Clint, "I dunno what you're gonna do, but I'm gonna take acting lessons." #RIPBurtReynolds — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Watch Deliverance – The Longest Yard – Boogie Nights – The Last Movie Star — Ike Barinholtz (@ikebarinholtz) September 6, 2018

As a kid I must have seen Smokey and the Bandit 10 times in the theatre. Met Burt Reynolds a few years back… so glad I did. Deliverance, Boogie Nights… some great ones. RIP — Ralph Macchio (@ralphmacchio) September 6, 2018

Sad to hear Burt Reynolds has died. Man.. I grew up watching Cannonball Run.. Smokey and the Bandit… Stroker Ace and so many others. He had a swagger and a charm that I really enjoyed. Boogie Nights is one of my fav films. #RIP — Dane Cook (@DaneCook) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was one of the kindest and most generous people I have ever worked with. He took me under his wing when I was first starting out as an actor and offered friendship, advice and guidance.

I’ll never forget how much that meant to me. — Paul Wesley (@paulwesley) September 6, 2018

RIP Burt Reynolds. Seems his whole career was tongue in cheek. Always warm and funny. — Ricky Gervais (@rickygervais) September 6, 2018

Damn, R.I.P. Burt Reynolds — Freddie Prinze Jr (@RealFPJr) September 6, 2018

I owe my career, at least in part, to the great Burt Reynolds. Heartbroken to learn of his passing. He was one of a kind. A fun loving, charismatic talent who did many good deeds quietly, without personal expectation but rather out of the kindness of his extraordinary heart. RIP — Michael Chiklis (@MichaelChiklis) September 6, 2018

Dang, forgot about #TheEnd with #DomDeluise! One of the BEST comedies. Burt and Dom were #ComedyGold together! This really, really sucks. #RIPBurtReynolds — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) September 6, 2018

Burt Reynolds was a friend of mine, sad to hear of his passing. — Billy Dee Williams (@realbdw) September 6, 2018

I met Burt Reynolds once in a video store in the 90s before he did “Boogie Nights.” He was by himself and no one seemed to notice him. I said, “I just want to thank you for many hours of entertainment.” He smiled so big and shook my hand and said, “You made my day. Thank you.” — Richard Marx (@richardmarx) September 6, 2018

R.I.P. Burt Reynolds, underrated as a dramatic actor (Deliverance), underrated as a director (Sharkey's Machine), but also a rare movie star that seemed to be just having an absolute ball onscreen. Nobody broke frame with a bigger gleam in his eye. "Just watch ol' Bandit run." pic.twitter.com/L4NlRyqahb — edgarwright (@edgarwright) September 6, 2018

