Audrey Liddell and Joey Potter left their friendship back in Capeside. Busy Philipps revealed during Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday, Feb. 4, that she and Katie Holmes have lost touch since the good ole' Dawson's Creek days. And unlike some friendships which slowly drift apart, Philipps can pinpoint exactly when things went south: November 2006, when Holmes wed Tom Cruise after a whirlwind romance (and pregnancy).

"I did not, no," Philipps, 35, told host Andy Cohen on whether they spoke after the Holmes-Cruise nuptials. "I left her several voicemail messages."

The Cougar Town actress seemed to brush off the bizarre fallout, but noted that Holmes and Cruise's relationship did take her by surprise.

"I just remember when it happened and I was like, 'Are you on a plane in San Fransisco with Tom Cruise? What's happening?'" she recalled. "And then I saw her like three years later and she had a kid," she said of Suri, now 8.

Holmes, 36, and her childhood crush divorced in August 2012 after five years of marriage. Now a married mother of two herself, Philipps has never met Suri.

During WWHL, Philipps also (briefly!) discussed the possibility of a Dawson's Creek reunion — or lack thereof.

"I want to fall asleep," she quipped. "I can't deal with that question."

