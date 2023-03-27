Busy Philipps Trolls Gwyneth Paltrow's 'Iconic' Courtroom Testimony

Toasting and roasting. Busy Philipps enjoyed a cocktail while poking fun at Gwyneth Paltrow‘s ski trial testimony.

“Well, we lost a half day of skiing,” the Girls5Eva star, 43, captioned a photo of herself and actress Jen Tullock holding a couple of drinks on Saturday, March 25 via Instagram.

Philipps also shared a clip of the 50-year-old Oscar winner’s testimony to her Instagram story with the caption, “Iconic.”

In the clip, attorney Kristin VanOrman asked Paltrow, who was on the stand on on Friday, March 24, “Do you feel it’s unfair that Mr. Sanderson has brought this case against you?”

The Goop founder responded, “I do.”

The lawyer added, “And he has deterred you enjoying from the rest of what was a very expensive vacation?”

“Well, I lost half a day of skiing, yes,” Paltrow said.

The clip went viral on Friday, leading to endless memes and sarcastic responses on social media. “Gwyneth Paltrow lost half a day of ski. Why is everyone silent on the matter? What are we doing about this horrendous situation?” one person asked via Twitter.

“Thoughts and prayers to Gwyneth Paltrow, who suffered the loss of half a day of skiing,” a different Twitter user added.

Another simply tweeted, “I think Gwyneth is our modern day Marie Antoinette.”

The star was on the stand to recall the events that took place in 2016 when she and Terry Sanderson crashed into each other while on the slopes in Deer Valley, Utah. She was on a ski trip with her now-husband, Brad Falchuk, and her children, daughter Apple, now 18, and Moses, now 16.

The retired doctor originally sued Paltrow for $3.1 million in January 2019 — three years after the incident occurred. He claimed that the Iron Man actress severely injured him when the two crashed into each other while skiing and alleged she left the scene. However, the optometrist is now only seeking $300,000 in damages. Paltrow has countersued Sanderson for a symbolic $1 in damages plus reimbursement for her legal fees “to defend this meritless claim.” In her legal defense, she alleged that she was the one who was actually struck by Sanderson.

“I was not engaging in any risky behavior,” Paltrow said on Friday during her testimony.

She added, “My daughter was down the hill. My son was to my left. I was skiing. My eyes were not fixated only on my son, when Mr. Sanderson skied directly into my back.”

Paltrow also claimed on Friday that she initially believed the crash was a sexual assault.

“That was a quick thought that went through my head when I tried to reconcile what was happening,” Paltrow recalled during her testimony. “I was skiing and two skis came between my skis forcing my legs apart and then there was a body pressing against me and there was a very strange grunting noise, so my brain was trying to make sense of what was happening. I thought, ‘Is this a practical joke? Is someone doing something perverted? This is really, really strange.’ My mind was going very quickly, and I was trying to ascertain what was happening.”