If you think Caitlyn Jenner has any inside info about the 2007 leak of Kim Kardashian’s sex tape, then think again.

Jenner, 73, addressed the past drama in the Sky News docuseries House of Kardashian — and claimed that she knows very little about the situation. When Jenner initially heard about the situation, her reaction was, “Whatever’s going on, I don’t know what it is and I’m gonna go to the golf course.”

Rumors have circulated for years that Kris Jenner orchestrated the leak of the tape, but Caitlyn says she doesn’t know whether that’s true. “To be honest with you, I just stayed out of it,” Caitlyn recalled. “Kris never talked to me about it. I never talked to Kimberly about it. I don’t know what happened, why it happened.”

When asked whether Kris, 67, and Kardashian, 42, worked together to release the video, Caitlyn reiterated that she didn’t know. “I have no idea,” she said. “I never, ever once had that conversation — or did I want to have that conversation.”

Kardashian’s sex tape with ex-boyfriend Ray J was filmed nearly two decades ago, but it made headlines again last year when the video became a plot point on season 1 of The Kardashians. During one episode, Kardashian claimed that her ex-husband Kanye West met with Ray J, 42, to retrieve a computer and hard drive that contained an unedited version of the tape.

​​“I know Kanye did this for me, but he also did this for my kids. I want to shield them from as much as I can,” Kardashian said in a confessional interview. “If I have the power to or Kanye has the power to, that is just the most important thing to me, and I am so emotional because of it. It just means a lot to me.”

After the episode aired, however, Ray J claimed that the Kardashian-Jenner family wasn’t telling the whole story.

“I never had a single [copy of the sex tape] at my house — she had them at her house,” he claimed in a May 2022 interview with the Daily Mail. “She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed. That’s how it all came about. Once I pitched the idea to her, just playing around a little bit, that’s when she jumped on the idea, talked to her mom and it was out of my hands from there.”

The singer also denied that he had anything to do with the leak and instead blamed Kardsahian and her mother. “I’ve sat in the shadows for over 14 years allowing the Kardashians to use my name, to abuse my name, make billions of dollars over a decade and a half talking about a topic I’ve never really spoken about,” he said. “I’ve never leaked anything. I have never leaked a sex tape in my life. It has never been a leak.”

In September 2022, Kris also denied leaking the tape during a lie detector test she took on The Late Late Show With James Corden. “Did you help Kim release her sex tape?” host James Corden asked the momager. Kris replied, “It’s alright, but no,” as the machine demonstrated that she was telling the truth.