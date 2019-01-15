An incredible journey. Caitlyn Jenner participated in the fad that’s taking over the internet — the “10-Year Challenge,” in which people are posting transformation pictures of themselves from 2009 vs 2019 — and totally won the experiment.

Jenner, 69, posted before-and-after photos on Instagram that showed her several years prior to her transition, compared to a more recent snapshot. “THAT is a #10YearChallenge Be authentic to yourself,” she captioned the post on Tuesday, January 15, adding a purple heart emoji.

The Olympic gold medalist came out as transgender in April 2015 and underwent gender confirmation surgery in January 2017. She opened up about the surgery during a 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer in April 2017 and explained, “I wasn’t less a woman the day before I had the surgery than the day after the surgery, because that did not define who I am as a human being.”

Jenner was married to Kris Jenner for 22 years before they announced their separation in October 2013. While the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 63, told Us Weekly there was “no animosity” between them following their split, their relationship took a turn for the worse after the release of the former triathlete’s memoir, The Secrets of My Life.

Caitlyn’s former stepdaughters, Kim, Khloé and Kourtney Kardashian, were also upset because Caitlyn allegedly “lied” about what was going to be in the book and didn’t tell them about the surgery.

“I have always had Caitlyn’s back,” the KKW Beauty founder, 38, said on the E! series in October 2017. “She is a liar. She is not a good person.”

In January 2018, Caitlyn explained that she purposely didn’t tell the Kardashians about her gender confirmation surgery because she “didn’t trust them” to keep it quiet.

“I didn’t tell anybody. Why? It’s none of their business,” she said on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories at the time. “I had already been living as Caitlyn for a year and a half … I didn’t want them to leak it to the press. And there was no reason for them to know about it.”

Kim, Kourtney, 39, and Khloé, 34, appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Monday, January 14, however, and admitted that their feud with Caitlyn is over. “We saw her on Christmas Eve,” the Selfish author told host Andy Cohen. “It’s, like … new year, drama free. That’s, like, our motto this year.”

