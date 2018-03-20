Caitlyn Jenner is sharing a warning with her fans after having a skin cancer scare.

“I recently had to get some sun damage removed from my nose,” the Olympian captioned an Instagram photo on Tuesday, March 20. “PSA- always wear your sunblock!” The mark on Jenner’s nose is visibly red where the skin was removed. The picture shows just how harshly skin can be affected by the sun if you don’t wear sunscreen, but the reality star turned her own health issue into a teachable moment for her 8.9 million followers.

Jenner, 68, was at the Nascar Auto Club 400 on Sunday, March 18, just two days before sharing the photo documenting her skin cancer procedure. “Really excited to see @KurtBusch tear it up @NASCAR #AutoClub400!” she wrote on Instagram. “If you’re not here you should definitely watch this guy @NASCARonFox at 12:30 PST.”

The I Am Cait star’s stepdaughter Khloé Kardashian revealed she had a skin cancer scare of her own in August 2016. The now-expectant mother shared her story on her website in the hopes that others would get checked. “There was one mole I had on my back that was skin cancer. I had 8 inches of skin removed,” she wrote. “It was definitely painful because it was a lot of skin, but most of the time, the removals haven’t been that bad.” Kardashian wrote at the time that she hadn’t had another incident in years.

Many stars have battled skin cancer, including Hugh Jackman, Andy Cohen and Camille Grammer.

