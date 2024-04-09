Calvin Harris and Wife Vick Hope’s Relationship Timeline

Calvin Harris and wife Vick Hope’s love story got off to a rocky start nearly two decades before they tied the knot.

In 2007, Hope turned down Harris after he first asked her out. “It’s something that we laughed about on our first proper date,” Hope recalled to You Magazine in January 2023. “We still laugh about it now.”

While Harris moved on with Taylor Swift from 2015 to 2016, he eventually found his way back to Hope. The pair took their romance public in 2022, and sparked engagement rumors later that May.

Since getting together, the duo have preferred to keep their relationship out of the spotlight. When asked about her wedding plans in May 2022, Hope told Hello, “You know what, I was very overwhelmed by the interest in it, but I’m keeping my private life private. I’ve never really experienced this before about my private life, but it’s just for us.”

Harris and Hope reportedly exchanged vows in northeast England in September 2023.

Scroll down for a complete timeline of Harris and Hope’s relationship:

May 2022

After Hope was spotted wearing a diamond ring in London, she noted that she was keeping her relationship with Harris private.

January 2023

Hope opened up about the twosome’s decision to keep their personal life under wraps. “There’s a difference between secrecy and privacy,” she said during her interview with You Magazine. “We don’t really put anything on social media because the time we have together is ‘real life’ and it’s our own.”

July 2023

While sharing a carousel of photos via Instagram from her and Harris’ trip to Ibiza, Hope uploaded a snap with the DJ’s arms wrapped around her as they posed for a group pic with pals.

September 2023

The pair reportedly tied the knot. After an outdoor ceremony, the reception took place at the Hulne Priory in Alnwick, Northumberland.

February 2024

The couple made a rare public appearance when they stepped out at the Grammys. Harris donned a geometric printed suit while Hope rocked a sparkling floor-length gown with a thigh-high split.

April 2024

Hope confessed that she’s a secret Swiftie when her husband’s not around. “Soon as my husband goes away, I listen to Taylor Swift,” Hope said during an episode of the “Going Home With Vick, Katie and Jamie” radio show. “That’s just when I get … just a little fill. Just a couple of songs, get it out of my system. Then it’s done.”