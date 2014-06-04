Nothing says "coupled up" like a coffee run! Cameron Diaz and Benji Madden held hands in New York City on Tuesday, June 3, while stepping out for a morning stroll and coffee run.

For the Manhattan outing, Diaz, 41, wore black leggings, a white tank, and T-shirt. The actress left her blonde tresses in a loose low bun and gripped her coffee with one hand, while grasping Madden's hand with the other. The rocker, 35, also looked comfy in a pair of sweatpants and track jacket.

As Us Weekly confirmed last month, the two started seeing each other after being set up by Nicole Richie. (Richie is close pals with Diaz, while Madden is the former reality star's brother-in-law.)

Diaz gave Madden a tour of her West Village neighborhood, as he was in town for a debut performance alongside his twin Joel at the McKittrick Hotel later that evening. An eyewitness at the event told Us that the Madden brothers bantered back and forth during the show.

The brothers' latest project, three years in the making, has also been a hefty endeavor for Benji. "We had to take emotional breaks for Benji," Joel joked at one point.

As for any potential breaks with his new lady? A source tells Us that Benji and Diaz are "totally coupled up and happy." Both Diaz and Madden, according to the same observer, spent their day in NYC "holding hands and kissing."

"He's a smart guy," adds the insider. "She's happy to have someone to do boyfriend/girlfriend stuff with now. They're both diving straight in."

