Not all dogs are loyal! Camila Cabello shared a funny photo of herself showing some love to her four-legged friend, but it seems like he had different plans.

The “Real Friends” singer shared a photo on Instagram on Wednesday, December 27, of herself, wearing a long sweater dress and white sneakers, while holding her dog, Leo, in her arms. The pup seemed a bit distracted while they posed in front of a Christmas tree, so she captioned it:“When ur mom is hugging u cuz she needs love and affection but ur lookin at the squirrel across the street.”

The “Havana” singer has previously shared photos of herself hanging out with both of her dogs, Ringo and Leo, while she’s at home in Miami, Florida, during breaks from her hectic schedule. Prior to their recent holiday reunion, Cabello, 20, posted a photo with Leo in November, writing: “I miss this lil guy (his name’s Leo).”

The former Fifth Harmony member shared the news with her fans on Instagram in August 2014 that her mom had adopted the new puppy while she was on tour with the group. “The cabello’s newest family member, hi leo 💗,” she wrote in the post, alongside an adorable photo of the tiny canine. “My mom asked my sister and i to come up with names for him (my sisters home and im not) and unbeknownst to me she said leo too, isn’t that crazy? it was meant to be 💗.”

In August, the “Bad Things” songstress took to Instagram with a heartbreaking post to share the news with her followers that her eldest dog, Ringo, had died.

“I’m going to miss u so much Ringo, thank u for letting me be a part of your life,” she wrote at the time along with two adorable photos. “Rest in peace angel.”

