Camille Grammer Accuses Ex-Husband Kelsey Grammer of ‘Rewriting History'





Two sides of every story. Camille Grammer denied her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer’s claims that she asked for a divorce on the day of his mother’s funeral.

“This is not true. My parents were with us in the Hamptons when we received the news about his moms passing,” the 51-year-old Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star tweeted on Thursday, November 14. “We consoled him and flew back to LA to make arrangements for her funeral. It’s unfortunate that he is rewriting history.”

In a second tweet, the reality TV personality accused Kelsey, 64, of getting “drunk with his friends.”

Camille added: “Nothing really bad happened the day of her funeral.”

Kelsey and Camille, who wed in 1997, share daughter Mason, 18, and son Jude, 15. After calling it quits in July 2010, they finalized their divorce a year later. Their former relationship made headlines earlier this month after he called her “pathetic” during an interview with Graham Bensinger.

“Honestly, I don’t really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it’s sort of pathetic,” the Fraiser alum said on In Depth with Graham Bensinger. “A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died — 12 years ago now — the day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something. And she started telling me, ‘I’m out of this, I’m out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah, blah, which, we’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome.”

While it would be two more years before they announced their split, Kelsey claimed the funeral incident sealed the deal.

“I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer,” he said. “And somewhere under a year [later], I was done.”

Kelsey went on to marry Kayte Walsh, whom he was accused of having an affair with, in 2011. The twosome share three kids: daughter Faith, 7, sons Kelsey Jr., 5, and Auden, 3. Camille, for her part, married David Meyer in 2018.