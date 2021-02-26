Prepared to binge-watch? Camille Grammer showed support for ex-husband Kelsey Grammer’s revival of Frasier after one of her fans contemplated skipping the series out of allegiance to her.

“I’m a hypocrite,” the fan tweeted on Wednesday, February 24. “Frasier was my favorite show growing up (yeah, read into anything you need to there). ‘The Innkeeper’ is one of the funniest half hours on TV. This news excites me tremendously for several reasons. But I’m also #TeamCamille. WHAT DO I DO?! #RHOBH.”

Chris, watch and enjoy. I don’t begrudge Kelsey’s continued success. It was my favorite show as well. https://t.co/OPHeRkjmL2 — Camille Meyer (@TheRealCamilleG) February 25, 2021

Camille, 52, then chimed in to offer her permission. “Watch and enjoy,” she replied on Thursday, February 25. “I don’t begrudge Kelsey’s continued success. It was my favorite show as well.”

Paramount+ officially ordered the Frasier revival after much speculation, announcing the news on Wednesday. Kelsey, 66, will reprise his role as Dr. Frasier Crane, which he portrayed on the original sitcom from 1993 to 2004. “Having spent over 20 years of my creative life on the Paramount lot, both producing shows and performing in several, I’d like to congratulate Paramount+ on its entry into the streaming world,” he said after the announcement on Wednesday. “I gleefully anticipate sharing the next chapter in the continuing journey of Dr. Frasier Crane.”

Kelsey and Camille were married from 1997 to 2011 and share daughter Mason, 19, and son Jude, 16. Their relationship has been contentious since they announced their split in 2010.

“Honestly, I don’t really talk about her very much, because so much of her life is spent talking about me and I just think it’s sort of pathetic,” the actor claimed during a November 2019 appearance on In Depth With Graham Bensinger. “A month after I had a heart attack, my mother died — 12 years ago now — the day of my mother’s funeral, my third wife basically had an explosion about something.”

Kelsey went on to allege that Camille asked for a divorce the same day as the funeral. “And she started telling me, ‘I’m out of this, I’m out of here. I want a divorce, blah, blah, blah,’ which, we’d had the same conversation for eight years, and it was tiresome,” he said. “I realized at that moment that I was done with her, that I was not going to end up in this relationship for much longer. And somewhere under a year [later], I was done.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star denied the story. “This is not true,” she tweeted at the time. “My parents were with us in the Hamptons when we received the news about his moms [sic] passing. We consoled him and flew back to LA to make arrangements for her funeral. It’s unfortunate that he is rewriting history.”

Kelsey wed Kayte Walsh in February 2011, while Camille married David Meyer in October 2018.