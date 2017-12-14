Camille Grammer is recovering from her second scare with cancer. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star took to Instagram to reveal she has been diagnosed with skin cancer, just four years after her battle with endometrial cancer.

“Thank you Dr. Beth karlan for removing those pesky cancer cells. You are Amazing! This is my second cancer diagnoses,” Grammer wrote on Thursday, December 14. “Thank God We found it early. (squamous cell carcinoma) *Early detection is key. My cancer was removed and I’m resting at home. Ladies listen to your bodies. If something doesn’t seem right go for a checkup. Don’t put it off. Annual check ups are important. @cedarssinai @foundationforwomenscancer #cancerwarrior #cancer #cancerawerness.”

As previously reported, the 49-year-old reality TV personality was diagnosed with endometrial cancer in 2013. After undergoing a “radical hysterectomy” in October of that year, Grammer announced she had completed chemotherapy and radiation in January 2014.

“I rang the bell at MD Anderson Cancer Center which marks that I have completed my Chemo and Radiation treatments. YAY,” the mother of two, who is ex-wife to Kelsey Grammer, captioned a picture of herself and her doctor smiling while standing next to the bell at the time. “Thank you and your terrific Doctors and Staff!”

The former model, who announced her engagement to her boyfriend of over a year, David C. Meyer, in October, will be featured on the upcoming eighth season of RHOBH. Grammer has occasionally popped up on the series after starring in the first two seasons.

Grammer posted a picture with RHOBH costars Lisa Vanderpump and Kyle Richards last month on Instagram.

“OG’s in the house! Season 8 premier Dec. 19th on Bravo,” Grammer wrote on November 27. “@kylerichards18 @lisavanderpump #rhobh #bravo @evolutionusa.”

