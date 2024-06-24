Candace Cameron Bure is full of love on her 28th wedding anniversary.

The Full House alum, 48, shared a slew of throwback snaps via Instagram on Saturday, June 22, in honor of nearly three decades of marriage to husband Valeri Bure. “28 years 🥂 today! How it started… and how it’s going❤️💒,” she captioned the photos.

Several pics featured the actress and the former ice hockey player, 50, on the day of their nuptials back in 1996.

Another photo showed the couple making funny faces alongside their kids: daughter Natasha, 25, and sons Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22.

Related: Candace Cameron Bure's Best Quotes About Her Marriage to Valeri Bure All thanks to Uncle Joey! Candace Cameron Bure and husband Valeri Bure have been married for more than 20 years — and still like packing on the PDA. The Full House star was introduced to the hockey player through her costar Dave Coulier while filming the ’90s sitcom. After less than a year of dating, […]

One snapshot showed Cameron Bure and Bure sharing a smooch on a boat.

Natasha shared the love in the comments section of her mom’s sweet post, writing: “Best parents ever ❤️.”

Cameron Bure’s Full House costar Dave Coulier also chimed in, adding: “I’m so happy that I invited you to that hockey game almost three decades ago. Congratulations. Love you both so much!” (The actor, 64, introduced Cameron Bure to her now-husband at a charity hockey game in 1994.)

Coulier’s wife, Melissa Bring, then interjected: “Happiest of Anniversaries!!! ❤️❤️ Love you both and your love!!!”

Kelly Rizzo, who was married to Cameron Bure’s late Full House castmate Bob Saget, added: “Happy anniversary! Enjoy the celebration! Love you!!! ❤️❤️.”

Shortly before marking her marriage milestone, the Unsung Hero actress opened up to Us Weekly in April about how her relationship has stayed strong for years.

Related: '90s Stars Then and Now: Melissa Joan Hart, Macaulay Culkin and More From Carson Daly to Devon Sawa, Candace Cameron Bure to Christine Taylor, see where some of the hottest stars from the ‘90s are now!

“No one has a perfect marriage,” she said at the time. “There are trials along the way, but I’m grateful we’ve stuck through them.”

Cameron Bure credits “a lot of love and respect for each other,” as well as the “grace of God” for getting her “through the ups and downs.”

“Above all, we just want what’s best for each other,” she revealed to Us. “We want to do everything we can to stay together. And a lot of times it just means being selfless and putting your sense of control aside and going, ‘How do we work on this together?’ There’s a lot of humility in marriage, let’s just say that. You’ve got to put your pride aside.”