Lori Loughlin and Candace Cameron Bure will always be family long after their Full House and Fuller House tenures.

Loughlin, 59, stepped out on Tuesday, April 2, to support Cameron Bure, 47, at a friends and family screening of her upcoming film Unsung Hero. The two former costars posed on the red carpet before embracing in a sweet hug inside the theater.

Cameron Bure looked spring-ready, opting for a white-and-pink floral dress. Loughlin, meanwhile, wore a grey turtleneck sweater with a pair of jeans and a leather blazer. She completed her look with a pair of burgundy reading glasses and wore her hair in a layered bob.

Loughlin and Cameron Bure have been friendly since 1987 when they were cast as Rebecca Donaldson and D.J. Tanner, respectively, on Full House. On the sitcom, which concluded in 1995, Loughlin’s Rebecca “Becky” became an aunt to D.J. and her younger sisters after marrying their uncle Jesse Katsapolis (John Stamos). Both Loughlin and Cameron Bure returned for Netflix’s Fuller House spinoff in 2016, though Loughlin departed early due to her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

Related: 'Full House' Stars: Where Are They Now? You got it, dude! America fell in love with the Tanner family in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and fans celebrated when news broke that the cast would be reuniting for Netflix's Fuller House -- see then-and-now photos!

The When Calls the Heart alum and husband Mossimo Giannulli were accused in May 2019 of paying bribes worth more than $500,000 in order to secure admission to the University of Southern California for their daughters, Bella and Olivia Jade. One year later, Loughlin and Giannulli, now 60, each pled guilty to fraud charges and were sentenced to separate prison sentences. Loughlin was released in December 2020 after serving two months.

Since her jail stint, Loughlin has kept a relatively low public profile. She returned to the red carpet for the first time post-scandal in February 2023, reuniting with Cameron Bure at the 30th annual Movieguide Awards.

Loughlin has also started acting again, returning to the WCTH universe for a December 2021 cameo on Hallmark’s When Hope Calls spinoff. Like Cameron Bure, she later moved from Hallmark to Great American Media in 2023. Loughlin’s debut GAC film Fall Into Winter premiered that January.

Related: College Admissions Scandal: Where Are They Now? Lori Loughlin, Felicity Huffman and several college coaches and officials were indicted in the nationwide college admissions scandal on March 12, 2019 — and the fallout and prison sentences are still making headlines. According to court documents, the Full House alum and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, allegedly “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange […]

“We touched base [then because I wanted] to see how she was doing. She seemed like she was very happy and in very good spirits to be back [acting],” Paul Greene, one of Loughlin’s former Hallmark costars, exclusively told Us Weekly in December 2022 of her career resurgence. “I think she’s awesome [and] I try and stay in touch with her as much as I can.”

He continued at the time: “We were on When Calls the Heart at the same time, and then throughout everything that was going on, I stayed in touch with her just to check on her and see how she was doing.”