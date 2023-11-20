Candace Cameron Bure says she “cried like a baby” hearing John Stamos’ stories about the late Bob Saget in his If You Would Have Told Me memoir, which was released late last month.

“I actually listened to it on audio and he narrates it and it’s so good. It was a beautiful book,” Cameron Bure, 47, exclusively tells Us Weekly while promoting the Generous Kids Book Club. “His last chapter was all about Bob and, kind of, having closure to that part of his life — and it was really beautiful.”

Cameron Bure and Stamos, 60, starred alongside the late Saget on Full House from 1987 to 1995. Saget died in January 2022 at age 65 as a result of “blunt head trauma” from an “accidental” fall.

Aside from the parts about her late costar, Cameron Bure says there were “so many stories” in Stamos’ book that she had “never heard” before.

Related: 'Full House' Stars: Then and Now! You got it, dude! America fell in love with the Tanner family in the late 1980s and early 1990s, and fans celebrated when news broke that the cast would be reuniting for Netflix's Fuller House -- see then-and-now photos!

“There was lots that I did know and it was just so beautiful,” she adds. “It truly was John’s heart because he’s a person who loves people and values his family so very much. And it was just a touching memoir.”

Cameron Bure didn’t share any specific anecdotes but mentioned “things in the early days” were what surprised her and urged fans to “read the book” so they can experience it themselves.

Aside from supporting her former costar, Cameron Bure has a book project of her own this holiday season. The actress is assisting with the Generous Kids Book Club launch, a monthly subscription of “fantastic” children’s books and animated e-books that are “promoting values that matter,” Cameron Bure tells Us. “Values like giving and thoughtfulness and generosity and empathy and compassion.”

Cameron Bure’s love of children’s books came from her own kids. She shares three — daughter Natasha, 25, and sons Lev, 23, and Maksim, 21 — with husband Valeri Bure.

“Reading to my kids, particularly when they were younger, it was my favorite thing to do with them,” Cameron Bure explains to Us about the partnership. “I love books. They’re a great way to teach lessons but also hear what your kids are thinking about, and it invites conversations.”

Related: Candace Cameron Bure and Husband Valeri's Best Photos With Their Kids Candace Cameron Bure’s crew! The Fuller House alum has three adult children with husband Valeri Bure and loves sharing their lives on social media. The actress became a mom in 1998 when she and the former professional ice hockey player welcomed their daughter, Natasha. The Full House alum got “so much feedback” as a young […]

She recalled “reading in different voices” and making reading “a fun time” with her kids. With the Generous Family Kids Book Club, kids will get one book a month along with “all kinds of goodies, like their stickers and collector’s card, and some family discussion questions — it makes it a fun package to open.”

Not to mention, the characters are recurring in each book. While “the spotlight is on a different character each month,” they all appear in every book.

“They’re so cute,” she adds, teasing Jasper the Giraffe and Ellie the Elephant. “They’ve become a little family … they’re all in every book.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Preorders for the Generous Kids Book Club are available now with shipping starting on Friday, December 1.

With reporting by Mandie DeCamp