Bob Saget’s Cause of Death Revealed

One month after his untimely passing, Bob Saget‘s cause of death has been revealed via a statement from his family.

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful. Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us,” the Saget family told Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 9. “The authorities have determined that Bob passed from head trauma. They have concluded that he accidentally hit the back of his head on something, thought nothing of it and went to sleep. No drugs or alcohol were involved.”

The statement concluded: “As we continue to mourn together, we ask everyone to remember the love and laughter that Bob brought to this world, and the lessons he taught us all: to be kind to everyone, to let the people you love know you love them, and to face difficult times with hugs and laughter.”

The comedian was pronounced dead at the age of 65 on January 9 after hotel security called the Sheriff’s Department after finding him in his hotel room at the Ritz Carlton in Orlando, Florida.

The night before his death, the former Raising Dad star performed a stand-up routine in Jacksonville, Florida.

“Loved tonight’s show @PV_ConcertHall in Jacksonville. Appreciative audience. Thanks again to @RealTimWilkins for opening,” he tweeted at nearly 4 in the morning on Sunday. “I had no idea I did a 2 hr set tonight. I’m happily addicted again to this s–t. Check http://BobSaget.com for my dates in 2022.”

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office confirmed his passing on Sunday night, tweeting: “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Saget was best known for his comedy and acting, as well as hosting. He hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos from 1989 to 1997. In addition to leading the cast of Full House, he reprised his role as Danny Tanner for the sequel series, Fuller House, in 2016.

Additionally, the Pennsylvania native voiced the future Ted Mosby on How I Met Your Mother from 2005 to 2014.

“The world is in a place where they need to laugh. And I need to laugh,” the Dirty Daddy author shared exclusively with Us Weekly in 2019 while promoting Videos After Dark. “I’m even doing a standup tour all year because I want to reinvent what is funny and yet, get poignant sometimes.”

At the time, he also shed light on wrapping up Fuller House.

“It’s a little bittersweet. I would have liked it to have gone, like, eight years, like the first one,” Saget told Us. “It’s amazing it got five years. It’s a miracle. Fans got what they wanted, I think. Some fans are angry, they want more.”

He also reiterated that he was on tour again, noting, “I’m on a mission. … I just want to make people laugh. I want to bring people together and have them have fun and go home feeling good.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!