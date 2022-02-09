Remembering the happiest moments. Kelly Rizzo paid tribute to her late husband, Bob Saget, one month after his death with a video recapping some of their enjoyable meals together.

“One month without this incredible man. Bob truly lived life to its fullest,” the Eat Travel Rock host, 42, began in an Instagram post on Wednesday, February 9. “He had so many hardships over the years that he would always tell me ‘look, life is hard, we need to enjoy it as much as possible.’ And one of the best ways we did that together was sharing and exploring amazing food around the world.”

The Chicago native’s post included a video montage of the couple enjoying various foods around the world set to “Fountain of Sorrow” by Jackson Browne.

“He was never shy about ordering, and he would even tell you to get everything on the menu that you wanted because he also wanted to see you enjoy everything to the fullest,” Rizzo added. “Experiencing simple pleasures in life like that brought him so much joy. I can’t even put into words how much I will miss this.”

The Full House alum was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9. He was 65 years old. The cause of death has not yet been announced.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” the comedian’s widow told Us Weekly in a statement at the time. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

At the time, the travel enthusiast said in an Instagram Story that she would “share more of Bob with the world” when the tragedy didn’t feel “as raw.”

The duo tied the knot in October 2018 after three years of dating. “I’ve never met anybody like him,” Rizzo told Us before the pair walked down the aisle. “He keeps me on my toes, literally. He’s just a wonderful guy. He’s a comedian, so there’s never a dull moment! And all of his friends are just so fun because they’re just as fun and unique and complex as he is.”

Last month, the blogger performed a stand-up set during a tribute to Saget at The Comedy Store club in Los Angeles after previously saying she would “never” try her hand at it.

“Well I guess I got a couple jokes in but paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at @thecomedystore where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life,” she wrote via Instagram in January. “I know he would’ve gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up by Jim Carrey, @chrisrock @therealjeffreyross @johnmayer and @johnstamos – I know it made him smile big.”

Saget is also survived by his three adult daughters, whom he shared with ex-wife Sherri Kramer.

