Kelly Rizzo Performs Stand-Up for 'Legendary' Late Husband Bob Saget

Filling his shoes. Kelly Rizzo took the stage to honor her late husband, Bob Saget, with a stand-up comedy set nearly one month after his death.

“So remember when I said you’ll never see me do standup??” the 42-year-old Chicago native wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 31, alongside photos of her taken at The Comedy Store in Los Angeles. “Well I guess I got a couple jokes in but paying tribute to my legendary and incredible husband on stage at @thecomedystore where his career began over 40 years ago was the honor of my life. I know he would’ve gotten a huge kick out of me being up on stage there backed up by Jim Carrey, @chrisrock @therealjeffreyross @johnmayer and @johnstamos – I know it made him smile big.”

Rizzo concluded: “Thank you to everyone who came out last night to support and honor Bob. It means so much to all of us. Once again, he deserves EVERY bit of all of this love. And follow Bob’s lead and tell your loved ones how much they mean to you every damn day. Thank you for these incredible photos 📸 @candytman.”

Comedian Jeff Ross, a close friend of Saget’s, praised the Eat Travel Rock blogger in the comments, writing, “You killed !!”

Candace Cameron Bure echoed the support, adding, “❤️❤️❤️ YES!! Bob would be SO proud and SO happy!!!!”

Rizzo’s tribute comes weeks after Saget was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9. He was 65 years old. As news of the actor’s passing made headlines, the travel enthusiast issued a touching statement in his memory.

“My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” Rizzo said in a statement to Us Weekly earlier this month. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

At the time, she noted that she would share more of her favorite memories of her husband “when the time is right and when this news is not as raw.”

The pair tied the knot in October 2018 after being introduced by mutual friends three years prior. Rizzo and Saget — who shared daughters Aubrey, Lara and Jennifer with ex-wife Sherri Kramer — were previously candid about not wanting to expand their family further.

“Kelly and my daughters love each other, so it really is some magical thing that happened,” the Fuller House alum exclusively told Us in April 2018. “They just love each other.”

The Pennsylvania native was laid to rest on January 14 with his family, friends and former costars in attendance. Ross, 56, later held a shiva — a Jewish mourning ceremony — to continue celebrating Saget’s legacy.

“After Bob’s fancy funeral we threw him a small impromptu punk rock shiva upstairs at the @thecomedystore,” the New Jersey native wrote via Instagram on Sunday, January 30. “We laughed and cried for four hours.”

In the wake of Saget’s death, a source exclusively told Us that his loved ones were still in disbelief over the sudden loss. “Right now, they’re trying to get to the bottom of exactly what happened, and then they’ll try to process what life will be like without him,” the insider noted. “He was so many things to a lot of people.”