Always in her heart. Kelly Rizzo has continued to keep late husband Bob Saget at the front of her mind following his death earlier this month.

“My incredible husband. The world will never be the same,” the blogger, 42, captioned an Instagram post on Monday, January 24, sharing a snap from a sunny getaway with the comedian. In the photo, the pair smiled while holding drinks and sitting beneath a cabana.

Friends and fans sent condolences in the comments, with Jana Kramer writing, “Love you friend.” Saget’s close pal Jeff Ross, who previously made headlines for retrieving the Full House alum’s car from the airport, dropped a red heart emoji beneath the post.

The former How I Met Your Mother star was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, Florida, on January 9. He was 65 years old. While his cause of death has not yet been confirmed, authorities noted at the time that there were no signs of foul play.

Shortly after news broke of his passing, Rizzo referred to Saget — whom she wed in 2018 — as her “everything” in a statement to Us Weekly.

“My whole heart. … I am so completely shattered and in disbelief,” she noted, adding that she planned to share more of her favorite memories with the Fuller House alum when she was ready. “I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

Saget was laid to rest on January 14 during a funeral attended by his family, friends and former costars, including John Stamos. Rizzo later opened up about her final moments with her spouse during an emotional interview on the Today show.

“He put it all out there. He told everyone that he loved, and I mean, quite frankly anyone he met — even spend any time with at all — he told them he loved them endlessly, and tirelessly, and that was his entire message,” the Chicago native recalled, struggling to hold back tears. “If you knew Bob, and he loved you, you knew it. There was never ever a doubt in your mind. I mean, even at his memorial, there were a lot of people there and every single person was pretty much like, ‘Oh, I talked to Bob last week.’ I’m like, ‘How did he have the time to talk to everybody and tell everybody that he loved them? All the time.’ It was just amazing.”

The TV icon performed a stand-up comedy set hours before he was discovered in his hotel room. According to Rizzo, Saget consistently wanted to catch a flight home as soon as possible when he was on tour.

“What was always so special is every time he would be out of town, he would always try to. … We valued every single second that we had together,” she said. “That’s why, you know, this is so heartbreaking. But at the same time, I know that every second that we had together was just maximized to the fullest and we absolutely — there was nothing left unsaid, and nothing left on the table. So those are things that I’m just trying to hold onto.”

Along with the Eat Travel Rock personality, Saget is survived by his three daughters with ex-wife Sherri Kramer. When asked about the final conversation she had with the former America’s Funniest Home Videos host, Rizzo said she was “very grateful” it ended on a loving note.

“I think I said, ‘I love you dearly.’ And he said, ‘I love you endlessly,'” she said on Today. “And then I said, ‘I can’t wait to see you tomorrow.’ … It was just all love.”