Taking her time. Kelly Rizzo reposted sweet social media tributes that were dedicated to her late husband, Bob Saget, on Tuesday, January 12.

“I just don’t have the words yet,” the blogger, 42, wrote via Instagram Stories of the Full House alum’s Sunday, January 9, death. “But I will soon.”

One day prior, the Illinois native told Us Weekly in a statement that the actor was her “whole heart,” adding, “Bob was my absolute everything. I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

Rizzo concluded on Monday, January 10, that she would “share more of Bob with the world” when the tragedy wasn’t “as raw.” The former realtor, who wed Saget in October 2018 in California, explained, “I look forward to … sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well.”

With that in mind, the Eat Travel Rock creator reshared Instagram posts from John Mayer, John Stamos and more of Saget’s friends on her Story.

“My brother Bob was a force of nature; a big tall love monster who would hug me and rest his head on my shoulder,” the “Your Body Is a Wonderland” singer, 44, captioned black-and-white photos with the Dirty Daddy author on Monday. “His love for those around him was always accounted for. He was deep and wide and vast, and he would’ve probably made a joke about me saying ‘deep and wide.’ The man had range. I’ve met many people in my life, but when Bob crossed my path, I just held onto him, and I wasn’t letting go. I knew he was the realest thing.”

As for Stamos, the 58-year-old Grandfathered alum wrote that he wasn’t “ready to accept” his former Fuller House costar’s death. “I’m not going to say goodbye yet,” the musician wrote on Monday. “Maybe tomorrow. Maybe.”

Rizzo thanked Stamos for his words, writing, “John. John. My brother. Bob’s brother. Thank you for this and the fact that we just need to picture him on the road doing what he loved and what made him so damn happy. MAKING PEOPLE HAPPY.”

The Dream Town Realty cofounder also reposted photos on Tuesday from Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin, both of whom played Saget’s onscreen daughters in the long-running sitcom.

“I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it,” the Hallmark star, 45, gushed via Instagram on Monday.

Rizzo commented, “Candace, how amazing does it feel though to know, really know, how much he deeply loved you. That will never go away. One shining light is that now we can work through this pain together. I love you.”

Sweetin, 39, for her part, concluded her own tribute with her Full House character Stephanie Tanner’s signature line. “You were supposed to be there long. How rude,” the “Never Thought I’d Say This” podcast cohost captioned a Monday slideshow.