Candace Cameron Bure denied claims that she tried to have Miss Benny — who portrayed a queer character on Fuller House — written out of the Netflix sitcom.

“I never asked Miss Benny’s character to be removed from Fuller House and did not ask the writers, producers or studio executives to not have queer characters on the show,” Cameron Bure, 47, told TVLine in a statement on Thursday, July 6. “Fuller House has always welcomed a wide range of characters. I thought Miss Benny did a great job as ‘Casey’ on the show. We didn’t share any scenes together, so we didn’t get a chance to talk much while filming on set. I wish Miss Benny only the best.”

Cameron Bure’s rebuttal comes hours after Miss Benny, 24, posted a video via TikTok claiming that the actress attempted to get them ousted from the show due to their character, Casey, being gay.

“One of the Tanner sisters is very publicly not for the girls,” Miss Benny shared in the Thursday clip. “I remember I got sat down by the writers and the studio to basically warn me how this person allegedly was trying to get the character removed and not have a queer character on the show.”

Cameron Bure starred on all five seasons of Fuller House as DJ Tanner — a reprisal of her role from the ’90s hit Full House. Miss Benny, for their part, appeared as Casey for two separate season 4 episodes, most notably as the platonic date of Soni Bringas, who portrayed Ramona Gibler on the series.

While Miss Benny never mentioned Cameron Bure by name, they did hashtag the actress and noted that “this person’s fanbase might be encouraged to target me, specifically,” adding, “The fact that this teenage actor who’s coming in to make jokes about wearing a scarf is suddenly a target from an adult is crazy to me.”

“To this day, despite working on the show every day for two weeks straight, I have only had a conversation with one of the Tanner sisters,” they continued.

Miss Benny concluded their video by sharing the positives from their experience on Fuller House, including “shooting the show with all the other actors who were willing to talk to me” and the role ultimately leading to them being cast on Netflix’s Glamourous, which premiered last month.

“So, everything happens for a reason,” they said. “[But it] continuously blows my mind how queer people, specifically queer young adults and queer children, are being targeted and having to advocate for themselves against adults.”

Cameron Bure previously made headlines in November 2022 when she revealed her motive for exiting Hallmark in favor of Great American Media. “My heart wants to tell stories that have more meaning and purpose and depth behind them,” she told The Wall Street Journal’s WSJ. Magazine at the time. “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment.”

When asked if GAC had plans to include LGBTQIA+ movies in their programming, Cameron Bure replied, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

After receiving backlash for her controversial remarks, Cameron Bure defended herself in a statement later that month, claiming that she has “great love and respect for all people.”