The Camerons take go-cart races very seriously. Candace Cameron Bure was hospitalized for a hand injury after she and brother Kirk Cameron got into an accident.

“Our fun family day ended up with me in the emergency room. I got into a go-carting accident and my brother ran me over,” the Fuller House star began on Thursday, December 6, via her Instagram Story. “I’m waiting to see if I broke my hand or fractured it or what. I think I bruised my shoulder up pretty badly too, but I can’t tell because they haven’t taken my shirt off.”

Bure, 42, added that the ER paramedic was able to get her wedding rings off without cutting them, but it was “one of the most painful things” she’s ever experienced. (Bure married husband Val Bure in 1996. They share three children.)

After showing fans images of her swollen, bruised and bloody hand, which she referred to as “pretty bad” and “ugly” in her Stories, the Hallmark star revealed nothing was broken.

“We got the X-Rays back and I’m fine, I’m just really bruised, which is amazing to me,” she explained. “I’m shocked there’s nothing broken.”

Bure then revealed Kirk and their sister, Melissa, were by her side in the hospital. (They also have a sister named Bridgette.)

“I’m the culprit. I’m the crazy driver,” Kirk said on Bure’s Story. “It was my fault completely. I tried to cut her off and take the lead.”

Hours later, the former View host shared an update from home.

“I looked pretty happy in those videos,” Bure said. “Some of the pain has set in now and it hurts and I’m a little loopy from the drugs.”

Bure then quipped: “For those asking, I won.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!