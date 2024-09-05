Candace Cameron Bure is mourning the death of her father-in-law, former athlete Vladimir Bure.

“Our hearts are broken as we grieve the loss of Val’s dad Vladimir Bure,” the actress, 48, captioned photos of Vladimir — who died at age 73 on Tuesday, September 3 — from over the years via Instagram on Wednesday, September 4. “I loved this man so very much. To me, he represented not only the gift of life (my husband) that I am forever grateful for, but one of strength, dedication, motivation, resilience, willpower and love. In my mind, he was the epitome of each of those words, a little bit super human in some way.”

Cameron Bure has been married to Vladimir’s son Valeri Bure since 1996. Valeri, 50, is the youngest of Vladimir’s two sons, including fellow hockey player Pavel Bure, with his wife, Tatiana Bure.

Cameron Bure went on to remember Vladimir’s sports career as a “4x Olympic medalist in swimming and a 2x Stanley Cup winning coach for the New Jersey Devils,” adding, “He was a proud father, grandfather, husband and dedicated coach. Most of all, I know how much he loved his family.”

Related: Celebrity Deaths of 2024: Stars We Lost This Year Hollywood mourned many celebrities in 2024. Speed Racer star Christian Oliver (born Christian Klepser) died at the age of 51 during a fatal plane crash on January 5. Oliver was traveling home from a Caribbean vacation with his two daughters — Madita and Annik, whom he shared with wife Jessica Klepser — on January 4. […]

The Full House alum concluded her tribute by writing, “Thank you for praying for all of the Bure family as we grieve ❤️‍🩹💔🙏🏻. We love you Vladimir ♥️ and you’ll forever be in our hearts.”

Cameron Bure shared more pics of her father-in-law via her Instagram Story on Wednesday, including snaps of Vladimir with an Olympic medal and from her NHL coaching days. “If you knew my father-in-law, trained with him, was under his coaching or knew him as a friend, I’d love to hear about your time with him or a story ❤️‍🩹,” she captioned the photos.

Cameron Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, honored her grandfather in an Instagram Story post of her own. “My incredible Dedushka 🕊️❤️ Rest in peace,” she wrote alongside a pic of Vladimir and her father on Wednesday. “I have infinite love for you and for giving me my Papa.” (Cameron Bure shares Natasha, 26, and sons Lev, 24, and Maksim, 22, with Valeri.)

Related: Candace Cameron Bure, Valeri Bure's Relationship Timeline Candace Cameron Bure and Valeri Bure have set an example with their long-lasting marriage. The actress and Winter Olympics medalist were originally set up by her Full House costar Dave Coulier. “[Lori Loughlin and I] were looking at these two cute men on the ice, and I was like, ‘I wanna meet that one, the blonde […]

Vladimir’s death comes less than one month after Cameron Bure celebrated the 30th anniversary of when she met her husband. “August 18, 2024 marks the 30 year anniversary of the day Val and I met at a charity hockey game 🏒,” she captioned a pic of the couple via Instagram last month. “I wish I had a picture of that day, but here’s one 30 years later to mark the occasion. I love growing old with you, my love 😍❤️🥰.”

Valeri appeared on his wife’s Instagram feed earlier this summer in a slideshow of their family’s Italy vacation. “Dear Italy, we love you 💌,” Cameron Bure captioned June snaps from their European trip, including one of Valeri kissing her on the cheek.