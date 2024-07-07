Cara Delevingne has found a fellow music lover in girlfriend, Minke, but that doesn’t mean they share all the same faves.

The model, 31, has been dating the British musician – whose real name is Leah Mason – since 2022. Delevingne opened up about their relationship in a new interview with The Times on Saturday, July 6.

The catwalk queen dished on an eventful trip to the Glastonbury Festival with Minke, 31, where Delevigne was forced to admit she didn’t know who rocker Bruce Springsteen was.

“We teach each other so many things. Two years ago we were backstage at Glastonbury and we took a photo with this guy,” Delevingne told the outlet. “I said to Leah afterwards, ‘who was that?’ She was like, ‘What? That was Bruce Springsteen!’ I had no idea what he looked like. She thinks that’s blasphemy.”

The Paper Towns actress added she adores going to concerts with her ladylove and shared how they have a list of artists that they are planning to see in the near future.

Among the acts that the couple are going to catch are Girls Aloud, Taylor Swift, Troye Sivan, Robbie Williams and Stevie Nicks.

“Leah likes old rock, Fleetwood Mac, whereas I like R&B and old-school hip-hop, like the Notorious BIG,” Delevingne said. “And I love the wave of lesbians in music now, like Chappell Roan and Reneé Rapp.”

She’s also been anxiously waiting for the Spice Girls to reunite and tour again. “I pestered Victoria Beckham about it once at Glastonbury. She was like, ‘Please stop talking to me about that,’” the supermodel recalled.

Minke and Delevingne both went to the same boarding school, called Bedales, in Hampshire, England as teenagers. While they knew each other beforehand, they only reconnected several years ago.

The pair recently packed on the PDA at Glastonbury on June 30. They were spotted canoodling, kissing and hugging as they watched Shania Twain’s headlining set. Anya Taylor-Joy also joined the lovebirds for the concert.

Delevingne gushed over Minke in a chat with Vogue in April 2023.

“She’s the type of person who has boundaries, and there came a point with me when she wasn’t going to have it much longer, and it was a blessing in disguise,” the Suicide Squad star told the outlet. “It’s the first time I feel like I’m in a relationship, not trying to rescue someone.”