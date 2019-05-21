Cardi B Cancels Several Concerts While Recovering From Plastic Surgery

Taking a step back. Cardi B is “focusing on her health and the advise of her doctors” after canceling several concerts, a source close to the rapper tells Us Weekly.

“Cardi is very disappointed and hates to let her fans down, but she wants to reassure them that she’ll see them in September,” the source adds.

Reports surfaced on Tuesday, May 21, that the 26-year-old pulled out of an upcoming Memorial Day Weekend concert as she recovers from recent plastic surgery procedures. While Cardi will no longer headline the 92Q Spring Bling Festival in Baltimore, Maryland, on Friday, May 24, event organizers have rescheduled her performance for September 8.

The “I Like It” rapper has also postponed her show in El Paso, Texas, on Tuesday evening “due to circumstances beyond her control,” according to El Paso County Coliseum officials.

TMZ reports that Cardi cannot perform due to swelling after having liposuction and a breast augmentation. The Grammy winner told the crowd at her May 5 concert in Miami that she should have canceled because is “moving too much is going to f—k up my lipo.”

Earlier this month, Cardi spoke candidly about her decision to go under the knife during an interview with E! News.

“It was important for me because I don’t like lying about things,” she explained. “Like, when you see somebody that had lipo, you think that they just go into the doctor’s and like, boop, you come out and you look amazing, but it’s actually, like, a very long process, recovery.”

She added: “The stages is [sic] very frustrating. … Sometimes it gets a little bit discouraging, you have to get like, your massages all the time, and sometimes, it might not come out how you want it to be.”

Cards also confessed to getting her “boobs redone” after giving birth to her 10-month-old daughter Kulture in July 2018.

“I feel good, but then sometimes I feel like not, you know?” the musician told Entertainment Tonight on May 2. “[When] your skin is stretched out. Yes, my daughter f–ked me up. She did, she so did.”

