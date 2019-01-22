Don’t come for Cardi B! The rapper defended the music video for her song “Twerk” after conservative journalist Stephanie Hamill slammed it for sending a negative message to women.

“In the Era of #metoo how exactly does this empower women? Leftists, @iamcardib, feel free to chime in,” Hamill, a Fox News contributor, tweeted on Monday, January 22. “THX.”

The Grammy nominee, 26, fired back on Tuesday, January 22, writing that her video “says to women that I can wear and not wear what I want. Do w.e. I want and NO still means No.”

Cardi, who wears a tiny bikini and tiger body paint in the clip, added: “So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that I mean I deserve to get raped and molested? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks.”

It says to women that I can wear and not wear what ever I want. do w.e I want and that NO still means NO. So Stephanie chime in..If I twerk and be half naked does that mean I deserve to get raped and molested ? I want to know what a conservative woman like you thinks 🤔 https://t.co/8UBQQzO6jK — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 22, 2019

Hamill responded to the “Be Careful” rapper later on Tuesday and expressed her desire for the women to find common ground. “I agree, No means NO, NO MATTER what! But this video, & others like this sexually objectify women. I think this hurts all women & the cause,” the journalist wrote. “We’re not sex OBJECTS! Clearly we see things differently, (maybe I’m just a hater bc I can’t Twerk) Come on my show, debate me!”

Although Cardi didn’t engage Hamill any further, she continued to speak out about her beliefs via Twitter on Tuesday: “All these conservatives been harassing me and telling me the most disgusting things these past few days. Listen I’m not telling ya to turn liberal all I’m saying is to admit that your president is f—kin up this country right now! Liberal or conservative we ALL suffer as citizens.”

This is not the first time the “Money” rapper has gone head-to-head with conservative commentators on Twitter. Days before feuding with Hamill, Cardi clapped back at Fox Nation’s Tomi Lahren for mocking her views after an Instagram video she posted slamming President Donald Trump and the government shutdown went viral.

“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats,” Lahren, 26, tweeted on Sunday, January 20. “HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020.”

The “Bodak Yellow” songstress quipped back, “Leave me alone I will dog walk you,” to which Lahren replied, “I’m sure you would. Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall.”

But it didn’t stop there! Cardi then accused the former Blaze host of being “so blinded with racism.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!