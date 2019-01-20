Don’t mess with Cardi B. The rapper clapped back on Saturday, January 19, after conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren took aim at her for a video she posted criticizing President Donald Trump over the government shutdown.

“Looks like @iamcardib is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys!” the Fox News contributor, 26, tweeted on Friday, January 18.

“Leave me alone I will dog walk you,” the “Money” rapper, 26, responded on Saturday, in a tweet that has been liked more than 612,000 times.

Leave me alone I will dog walk you . https://t.co/FjqIzpUbvp — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

“I’m sure you would,” Lahren replied. “Still doesn’t make your political rambling any less moronic. #BuildthatWall.”

Cardi fired back on Sunday, January 20, writing, “You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”

You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much .You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP! https://t.co/khRpoOt16B — iamcardib (@iamcardib) January 20, 2019

She then responded to a commenter who asked if she was doing to pay for their medical insurance: “Im paying about 4 million in taxes this year so most likely I am Paying for your insurance ….That’s if your favorite president don’t take my tax money for his wall Mr white bread .”

The “I Like It” rapper’s original Instagram post from Wednesday, January 16, about furloughed government employees has been viewed more than 15 million times.

In the expletive-filled video, she hit out at Trump for ordering 800,000 workers back to their jobs without getting paid amid the shutdown, which is now into day 30.

“This s–t is crazy. Our country is in a hellhole right now, all for a f–kin’ wall,” she said. “And we really need to take this seriously. I feel like we need to take some action. … Bitch, I’m scared. This is crazy. And I really feel bad for these people that gotta go to f–kin’ work to not get mother–king paid.”

