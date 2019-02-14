She’s back! Two days after Cardi B deactivated her Instagram account due to the backlash she received over her win for Best Rap Album at the 2019 Grammy Awards, the “I Like It” rapper returned to the social media site.

The “Bodak Yellow” artist, 26, reactivated her Instagram page on Wednesday, February 13, in order to promote her new collaboration with Bruno Mars. She captioned a promo image of the duo: “Ok so I’m back from retirement to announce I have a brand new song coming out Friday at midnight with @brunomars . # twogrammywinningartist.” Cardi previously worked with Mars, 33, on the remix of his song “Finesse.”

Several hours later, the former Love & Hip Hop: New York star also used her newly reestablished Instagram account to support husband Offset’s new song, “Red Room.” Cardi posted a clip from the track’s music video and wrote, “RED ROOM OUT NOW! Love the video and the creativity @offsetyrn .I cant wait till the album out is such a beautiful piece and I’m soo proud of you ! I always told you your life is such a wild story.”

The “Money” rapper quit Instagram on Monday, February 11, after speaking out against people who said the late Mac Miller’s Swimming should have won the Grammy instead of her 2018 album, Invasion of Privacy.

“I’m seeing a lot of bulls—t today and I saw a lot of s—t last night and I’m sick of this s—t,” she ranted on her Instagram Story. “I worked hard for my motherf—king album … I f–king worked my ass off, locked myself in the studio for three months, my n—ga. Then went to sleep in my own bed sometimes for four days straight, pregnant.”

Cardi also posted a cryptic note shortly before she deactivated the account. “I used to want this s—t foreva,” she wrote. “Ya can have it back!”

The Bronx native became the first-ever solo female rapper to win the Grammy for Best Rap Album.

