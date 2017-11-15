Cards Against Humanity is fighting back. The party game company said it purchased land on the U.S.-Mexico border to stop President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall.

“Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans,” the Chicago-based company said in a statement on its website. “He is so afraid that he wants to build a twenty-billion dollar wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.”

Cards Against Humanity launched a holiday program that allowed customers to contribute to the project by purchasing six surprise gifts for $15. The promotion sold out just a few hours after it was announced on Tuesday, November 14.

“It’s 2017, and the government is being run by a toilet,” the company said on its site. “We have no choice: Cards Against Humanity is going to save America. There’s no time for questions — now is the time to act. You give us $15, and we’ll send six America-saving surprises right to your doorstop. It will be fun, it will be weird, and if you voted for Trump, you might want to sit this one out.”

In addition to the gifts, customers will receive an illustrated map of the “acres” of land purchased on the border.

Cards Against Humanity expressed its disapproval of Trump, 71, in the Frequently Asked Questions section of its website. Those wondering how to cancel their orders are met with the snarky response: “We’d like to cancel the 2016 election, but neither of us is going to get what we want.”

The company is best known for its Apples to Apples-like card game, in which players complete fill-in-the-blank statements using risqué words or phrases.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!